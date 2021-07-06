NEK Unemployment Drops As Workforce Grows

Nearly 1,500 more people were employed in the Northeast Kingdom than there were last month.
According to the latest data from the Vermont Labor Department, the statewide and NEK unemployment rate continues to tick down near pre-pandemic levels while the labor force shows signs of growing, though still not matching levels seen before COVID, meaning people are still sitting out of the job market.
The unadjusted unemployment rate stood at 1.9 percent in both Essex and Orleans counties, and at 1.5 percent in Caledonia County for the month of May. Essex and Orleans are tied with the second-highest unemployment rate in the state, trailing only Windham County.
“As job seekers return to the labor force, it can be expected that the unemployment rate will rise. This is because the labor force and unemployment rate both calculate individuals who are actively seeking employment,” said Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington, citing the statewide unemployment average at pre-pandemic levels. “This is not completely unexpected as the work search was reinstated in May 2021 and a number of COVID work-search exemptions were still in place at the time. Before COVID, the Vermont labor market had a historically low unemployment rate and was experiencing a shortage of workers. We are now seeing similar conditions as restrictions have lifted and businesses across all industries look to move past this recent global health event. This is why, now more than ever, it is crucial that employers encourage their employees to get vaccinated and unemployed Vermonters return to work.”
According to the data, there were 13,659 people employed in Caledonia County in May, up 923 from April but still shy of the 2019 monthly average of 14,086 people. The story was similar in the rest of the NEK. Orleans County had 11,368 people employed, up by 456 jobs, but shy of the 2019 average of 12,775. Essex County had 2,310 people employed in May, up 119 from April, but shy of the 2,601 monthly average in 2019.
There are nearly 30,000 fewer people employed in Vermont than the 2019 average before the pandemic struck.
According to an analysis released early last month by Kevin Stapleton, assistant director of Economic and Labor Market Information at the Labor Department, one employment sector that suffered an out-sized loss of jobs and continued to struggle over a year later was the Arts, Entertainment & Recreation sector.
“The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent response had a profound impact on the economy. That impact fell especially hard on the arts; music venues, theatres and arenas were forced to close immediately and indefinitely,” wrote Stapleton. “In Vermont, the Arts, Entertainment and Recreation sector was among the hardest hit. Statewide total nonfarm employment fell by 15.3 percent between January and May of 2020. Meanwhile, employment in Arts, Entertainment and Recreation fell by 44.2 percent. By March of 2021 statewide employment remained 8.3 percent below January 2020; Meanwhile, Arts, Entertainment and Recreation were still down 27.9 percent.”
Stapleton cited a study conducted by the University of Vermont’s Center for Rural Studies, that assessed the public’s willingness to attend live events and how the pandemic may have changed their perspective.
According to the survey conducted this spring, just under 10 percent of respondents indicated they may never be willing to attend live events again while the majority said they already felt safe or would feel safe when cases dropped and/or public officials said it was safe.
The May 2021 numbers show the sector made further strides in employment as pandemic restrictions continued to be loosened.
