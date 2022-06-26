NEK Unemployment Follows State Lower

The Northeast Kingdom followed the state with a drop in the unemployment rate in May, with the Derby area seeing the largest drop of all regions in the state.
According to the latest monthly unemployment report released by the Vermont Department of Labor, the Derby area’s unemployment rate dropped from 4.3% in April to 3.4% in May. The total labor force remained level while just over 110 additional people found work. The total number of employed in the Derby area is 11,647 with 404 unemployed.
This is a far cry from the early days of the pandemic when there were 1,688 unemployed in May 2020. However, the total number of employed is still short of pre-pandemic levels. There were almost 800 more people employed in the Derby area in May 2019 than there were last month.
The St. Johnsbury area saw a more modest decrease in the unemployment rate, dropping from 2.8% in April to 2.4% in May. This coincided with over 200 additional people joining the labor force and nearly 300 additional people finding work. There are now 12,846 employed in the St. Johnsbury area and 312 unemployed. There were almost 640 more people employed in the St. Johnsbury area in May 2019.
While Derby saw the biggest drop in unemployment month over month, it still has the highest unemployment rate in the state. The May unemployment rates for Vermont’s 17 labor market areas ranged from 1.6 percent in White River Junction to 3.4 percent in Derby. The statewide unadjusted average dropped from 2.4% in April to 2.1% in May.
“This month’s household data shows continued decline in the number of unemployed Vermonters which highlights the challenge many employers face in finding workers,” said Vermont Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington. “Vermont is not the only state in this position, as national data shows record low unemployment and record high job availability across the entire country. As employers know, today’s market requires active recruitment in order to find the talent needed to meet the demand for products and services. With a three to one ratio of vacant positions to unemployed Vermonters, employers must use every tool available to them to locate and attract jobseekers.”
Harrington said the Labor Department has services for both job seekers and employers.
“The employers who are successful in this effort will be those who come at the problem with an open mind and who are willing to try things never been done before. To assist in this effort, the Department of Labor’s Workforce Development team is ready and available to provide one-on-one consultation to both employers and jobseekers alike,” said Harrington.
To post or apply for a job visit VermontJobLink.com, and for more information about other workforce services visit Labor.Vermont.gov/Jobs.
