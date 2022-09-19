NEK Unemployment Little Changed From Last Month

Unemployment rates across the region were little changed last month, with minor fluctuations in the Northeast Kingdom rates reflecting incremental changes in the labor force and number of people employed.
In the St. Johnsbury Labor Market Area the August unemployment rate ticked up to 2.6% from July’s 2.5% because 54 fewer people were employed. Caledonia County’s labor force was reported at 13,322 people with 12,979 employed and 343 unemployed. This is nearly 200 more people in the labor force and 3000 more employed than in August 2021. However the labor force is still well below the annual average reported in 2019 when there were 13,778 in the labor force and 13,363 employed.
In the Derby Labor Market Area the unemployment rate dropped from 3.3% in July to 3.2% in August. The move was due primarily to a reduction in the labor force , which dropped by 200 people, resulting in 180 fewer people employed and 20 fewer people unemployed. In August there were 11,916 people in the labor force of which 11,531 were employed. This labor force is about 160 people smaller than it was in August 2021. The pre-pandemic annual average labor force was 12,974 strong in 2019 with 12,422 employed.
The statewide unadjusted unemployment rate dropped from 2.1% in July to 2.0% in August. It stood at 3.2% in August 2021.
The Derby area continues to have the highest unemployment in the state, which ranges from 1.6% in the White River Junction area to Derby’s 3.2%.
Total private industries employment increased by 5,700 jobs (+2.3%) over the year and Government (including public education) employment increased by 1,700 jobs (+3.5%) in the past year.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.