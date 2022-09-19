NEK Unemployment Little Changed From Last Month
Unemployment rates across the region were little changed last month, with minor fluctuations in the Northeast Kingdom rates reflecting incremental changes in the labor force and number of people employed.

In the St. Johnsbury Labor Market Area the August unemployment rate ticked up to 2.6% from July’s 2.5% because 54 fewer people were employed. Caledonia County’s labor force was reported at 13,322 people with 12,979 employed and 343 unemployed. This is nearly 200 more people in the labor force and 3000 more employed than in August 2021. However the labor force is still well below the annual average reported in 2019 when there were 13,778 in the labor force and 13,363 employed.

