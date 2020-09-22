NEK Unemployment Rate Drops Because Labor Force Shrinks

Newspaper opend to the want ads. Magnifying glass highlighting the word Jobs.

While on the surface the latest unemployment report suggests things are improving in the Northeast Kingdom and across Vermont, state officials say the headline numbers don’t tell the whole story.

The latest report says Vermont’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate dropped from 8.3 percent in July to 4.8 percent in August. However, the primary reason for the dramatic shift in the unemployment rate was not because more people found jobs, but instead because so many people supposedly dropped out of the workforce according to the employment survey.

