The latest jobs report from the Vermont Department of Labor says the Northeast Kingdom’s unemployment rate is now near the lowest it has been in years, but the headline numbers don’t tell the complete story.
On Friday, the Labor Department issued its September unemployment report showing Vermont’s unemployment rate dropped to 2.9% (adjusted). In the same time frame, the St. Johnsbury area saw its unemployment rate drop to 2% (un-adjusted) from 3.1% and the Derby area drop to 2.8% from 4.0%.
“This economic recovery is unusual for many reasons. While the unemployment rate is near pre-pandemic levels, the labor force is down approximately 7% or 25,000 individuals,” said Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington in the report.
That labor force contraction has been seen in the NEK most notably in the Derby Labor Market. In Derby, while there are fewer unemployed people month over month and year over year, part of that is attributed to the fact that people have left the labor force. According to the Labor Department, in September there were 11,161 people employed in Derby LMA out of a labor force of 11,483 people. This compares to the pre-pandemic average in 2019 of 12,022 people employed out of a labor force that was 12,549 people strong.
In the St. Johnsbury area, the labor situation is rosier than Derby and even compared to the statewide trends. In September there were 12,978 employed from a labor force of 13,239 people. The pre-pandemic average was 12,933 people employed out of a labor force of 13,328 people.
These conditions have made it challenging for employers to find staff across the state.
“The number of filled jobs is down about 6% or 20,000 positions. This contraction in the labor force combined with Vermont employers ramping up hiring efforts to fill open positions is resulting in an extremely tight labor market,” said Harrington. “The Department’s job board, VermontJobLink.com, shows over 10,000 open positions currently under recruitment in Vermont and our local workforce teams continue to work with job seekers, offering both in-person and virtual services, such as workshops, job fairs, and one-on-one career consultations.”
This is near the lowest unemployment rate the region has seen in over a decade when St. Johnsbury had an unemployment rate of 1.6% and Derby had an unemployment rate of 2.2% in October 2018.
