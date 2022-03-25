NEK Unemployment Rate Drops

The latest unemployment information released Friday by the Department of Labor shows the NEK’s unemployment rates dropped by over 1 point, but no gains in the number of people employed.
The February data indicates the unemployment rate in the St. Johnsbury area dropped from 4.5% in January to 3.5% in February. This reflects an increase in the number of employed people from 12,157 to 12,255 and a decrease of unemployed people from 566 to 439.
In Derby, however, the latest numbers suggest nearly 90 fewer people were employed month over month, with 11,647 reported in January dropping to 11,560. The unemployment rate, however, still dropped in the Derby area from 6.9% to 5.8% because the size of the total labor force was revised down in the Derby area. The number of unemployed in the Derby area dropped from 860 in January to 716 in February’s tally.
Derby continues to have the highest unemployment rate in the state, just over twice the statewide average of 2.8% and nearly three times the lowest regional average of 2% in the White River Junction area.
Elsewhere in the NEK, northern Essex County, which is counted as part of the Colebrook Labor Market Area, had stable employed numbers rising from 525 to 531 and areas along the Connecticut River associated with the Littleton Labor Market Area saw the employed count drop from 765 to 758.
Statewide the number of employed people jumped from 319,115 to 321,791 and the unemployment rate dropped from 3.5% to 2.8% (not seasonally adjusted).
Vermont Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington said most of the recent job gains have been coming in Leisure and Hospitality, which was hit particularly hard during the pandemic.
“Over the past twelve months, the Vermont economy has added over 10,000 jobs. This growth is found in the private sector as Vermont businesses are actively adding employment,” said Harrington.
Harrington noted the second-largest increase over the past year is in the Professional & Business Services sector. This sector has seen growth in employment, the number of establishments, and wages.
“This sector is poised for sustained growth as individuals and employers continue to specialize in occupations such as bookkeeping, HR, cybersecurity, management consulting and others, either as an advancing employee or a new business venture,” said Harrington.
The Labor Department report emphasized the services available to both employers and job seekers.
“There has never been a better time to be looking for a job, and our Workforce Development team can help provide a variety of resources and support. As a first step for individuals and employers, I encourage you to visit VermontJobLink.com and create an account to post a job, search, and apply for jobs. To connect with a job specialist or business services staff person, please call 833-719-1051 or visit Labor.Vermont.gov/Jobs.” said Harrington.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.