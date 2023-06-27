NEK Unemployment Rate Ticks Down In May
The latest report from the Vermont Department of Labor shows the unemployment rate in the Northeast Kingdom followed the rest of the state lower in May.

The unemployment rate in the St. Johnsbury area dropped from 2.4% in April to 1.9% in May based on an increase of nearly 220 additional people employed and almost 60 fewer people considered unemployed. This is the lowest unemployment rate for the Labor Market Area since it was 1.8% in October 2019.

