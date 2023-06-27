NEK Unemployment Rate Ticks Down In May

The latest report from the Vermont Department of Labor shows the unemployment rate in the Northeast Kingdom followed the rest of the state lower in May.
The unemployment rate in the St. Johnsbury area dropped from 2.4% in April to 1.9% in May based on an increase of nearly 220 additional people employed and almost 60 fewer people considered unemployed. This is the lowest unemployment rate for the Labor Market Area since it was 1.8% in October 2019.
Derby’s rate also fell from 4.0% in April to 2.8% in May, with 58 additional people employed and 160 fewer unemployed. It is the lowest since 2.4% in October 2019.
While St. Johnsbury’s labor force grew modestly, Derby’s shrunk in a month-over-month comparison. The year-over-year comparison, which the Labor Market suggests is a better indicator of economic trends at the local level, shows Derby’s labor force has been relatively stable, with total employed climbing by less than 100 to 12,088. St. Johnsbury shows almost 400 more people working in May 2023 vs 2022 for a total of 13,370, and a labor force that grew by about 200 people year over year.
Derby continues to have the state’s highest unemployment rate, which ranges as low as 1.3% in Burlington-South Burlington and White River Junction.
Statewide the comparable unemployment rate dropped from 1.9% in April to 1.7% in May.
The Labor Department continues to cite workforce challenges and abundant open jobs.
“Every summer, employers across Vermont hire thousands of workers for jobs in Construction,
Leisure & Hospitality, and Retail Trade, in addition to many other industries, and while Vermont’s
seasonally-adjusted monthly employment figures fell in May, there are still more than two job
openings for every unemployed Vermonter,” said Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington.
