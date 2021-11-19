NEK Unemployment Rate Ticks Down With Modest Hiring

Unemployment in the Northeast Kingdom ticked down in October as the labor force and total employed increased slightly.
The move mirrors the statewide trend from September to October as well.
In the St. Johnsbury region, the unemployment rate is at 1.7%, which nears the historic low of October 2018 when it was at 1.5%. There were 12,656 people employed in the St. Johnsbury area, up nearly 120 from September’s revised numbers. Just under 100 people joined the potential labor force last month as well.
In Derby, the unemployment rate dropped to 2.5% from September’s 2.7%. Nearly 60 more people were employed in the area, while the overall labor force was nearly flat.
Statewide the unadjusted unemployment rate dropped from 2% to 1.7%, ranging from 1.2% in White River Junction to 2.6% in Bennington. The total number of people employed increased by about 1,600 to 312,904.
In the monthly unemployment announcement, Department of Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington highlighted National Apprenticeship Week.
“It is important to recognize the incredible value these programs add to our economy,” said Harrington. “Apprenticeships are industry-driven, high-quality career pathways, which allow participants to ‘learn while they earn’ and employers to grow their own talent pipelines.”
The Vermont Registered Apprenticeship Program focuses on effective, affordable training opportunities and the McClure Foundation’s Best Bet Career Training Programs for Vermonters publication highlights some of the dozens of approved apprenticeship programs across the state, including bookkeeper, production technician, graphic designer and licensed practical nurse, noted Harrington.
More information can be found at Labor.Vermont.gov/Apprenticeship.
