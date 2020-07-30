ST. JOHNSBURY — The devotion to finding a cure for Alzheimer’s is unwavering, but amid the global health pandemic, this year’s Northeast Kingdom Walk to End Alzheimer’s fundraiser in St. Johnsbury will include a pre-recorded opening ceremony and many small walks on Sept. 13, rather than one large walk that usually begins and concludes at the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center.

Instead of a large-scale event in which hundreds gather in teams to walk to show their support for finding a cure, participants will walk individually, as families, or as small teams, according to the Vermont chapter of the national Alzheimer’s Association.

