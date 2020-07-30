Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
The entire student body and staff from Good Shepherd Catholic School in St. Johnsbury took part last September in their own mini-version of the annual Northeast Kingdom Walk to End Alzheimers, joined by local event Chairperson Nancy Poulos. Most of the walkers wore purple and the school worked to raise funds to help find a cure. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
An earlier Northeast Kingdom Walk to End Alzheimer's. Doug Urie, in the lead in the yellow T shirt next to the child, is on the committee for the NEK Walk. (Photo Courtesy Alzheimer's Association, Vermont Chapter.)
The St. Johnsbury Academy football team at the 2018 NEK Walk To End Alzheimer’s. (File Photo - Steve Legge For Alzheimer’s Association)
ST. JOHNSBURY — The devotion to finding a cure for Alzheimer’s is unwavering, but amid the global health pandemic, this year’s Northeast Kingdom Walk to End Alzheimer’s fundraiser in St. Johnsbury will include a pre-recorded opening ceremony and many small walks on Sept. 13, rather than one large walk that usually begins and concludes at the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center.
Instead of a large-scale event in which hundreds gather in teams to walk to show their support for finding a cure, participants will walk individually, as families, or as small teams, according to the Vermont chapter of the national Alzheimer’s Association.
