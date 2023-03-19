NEK Waste District Board Approves $885,280 Budget For ‘23

LYNDONVILLE — The Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District’s Board of Supervisors held a public hearing Tuesday evening via Zoom for the district’s 2023 proposed budget of $885,280.
In his notes for Tuesday’s meeting, waste district Executive Director Paul Tomasi noted, “It was decided at the last Board meeting to have the Board of Supervisors formalize the budget approval for the 2023 budget. The proposed 2023 budget has not changed since the Board last acted upon it.”
“As part of the process, the Board opted to hold another public hearing to receive comments on the 2023 proposed budget,” noted Tomasi.
The district has approved a charter change that is before the Legislature that would give the district the ability for the board, not voters, to approve the annual budget for the waste district, which serves nearly 50 communities.
Previously (before the pandemic), votes by Australian ballot in the member towns were required for the waste district’s budget.
Public hearings will continue to be offered as part of the approval process, and each community has a supervisor on the board appointed by their town’s select board, who keeps the local boards abreast of what is happening.
The board of supervisors, consulting with local select boards, overwhelmingly approved the charter change late last year.
When the meeting began at 6:30 p.m., Tomasi provided an opportunity for members of the public to comment, and no one spoke.
The Board of Supervisors voted on the 2023 budget, passing it easily in a voice vote.
Only Steve Gray, the board member from the town of Lyndon, cast a vote of nay among a group of nearly 30 board members representing towns across the waste district.
Chairman Nick Rivers called the question for the budget to be adopted after a handful of questions from board members.
Updates On Budget, Recycling, Grants
Financials for the month ending Feb. 28, 2023 showed “revenues exceeded expenses by $36,813.57. For the year, the District is running a deficit of $5,431.85,” Tomasi shared in his report for the March meeting of the board. He noted, “Receipt of a large grant reimbursement in February dramatically reduced the deficit from January 2023.”
Tomasi told the board, “Recycling markets remain stagnant and generally low at this point of the year.”
For grants, Tomasi noted, “We are still waiting to hear back from the USDA regarding our grant application for the Foam Densifier. We do not expect to hear anything before the beginning of April. The District has established foam collection in eight towns so far.”
Tomasi said a grant reimbursement check was received and that helped reduce the deficit, and the figures should soon turn around to a surplus.
“We’ve had several issues with a couple of our trucks,” reported Tomasi, saying there are a few mechanical issues, “And I wouldn’t be surprised if we over-spend on our truck maintenance line item.”
Tomasi noted, “The District received a grant notification from Senator Sanders office and is exploring the possibility of getting a new truck.”
“We’re going to put together an application and see if we can get a new truck to see if we can replace one of the trucks,” said Tomasi.
“The District is also exploring a grant through the Town of Lyndon to help offset the cost of the Foam Densifier,” added Tomasi.
There is a fund for vehicles and a new truck would cost about $120,000, and a grant would be very helpful “so we don’t have to exhaust our entire capital fund,” reported Tomasi.
He said a grant the district has applied for through the USDA has received positive response, “It’s just that those federal grants take awhile … all indications are positive on that particular grant.”
Tomasi said the Town of Lyndon is also offering some of their ARPA funds for nonprofits and the district is seeking support to help cover some of the remainder of the foam recycling unit’s costs that would not be covered by the anticipated USDA grant.
The product that results from the densifiing process will be shipped to Canada to a firm which has committed to purchase it; the district has to have a ton to send and is almost there, reported Tomasi.
The district has had the foam recycling unit on loan at no cost from the manufacturer in New Jersey who the waste district hopes to get the grant to be able to keep.
Hauler Compliance, Compost Company Update
Tomasi also reported on the subject of hauler compliance, noting that “The District’s new compliance investigator, Christina Titus, has been conducting audits of haulers. To date she has identified over $11,000 in unpaid surcharges. Payment plans have been established for 2 haulers that owe significant sums of money.”
The fact the district is doing audits should spread through the hauling community and help with compliance, said Tomasi.
He also updated the board about a composting company the district is keeping an eye on, stating in his March notes, “The District has been watching the activities of Blume Farm formerly known as Northeast Kingdom Community Compost in West Charleston, VT. They have been issued a facility permit as well as a hauler permit from the District.”
“Stipulations have been placed on the District permits. They need to move materials that were deposited too close to the road before Friday, March 31, 2023,” Tomasi reported to the board. “The District will be reaching out to Blume Farm prior to the date to see what progress has been made in that regard.”
Finally, he reported, “The District is still waiting to hear back from the State of Vermont regarding who has jurisdiction over the facility at the State level. According to the VT Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), the VT Department of Agriculture is responsible for the delay in making the jurisdictional determination.”
Tomasi said he will be contacting the company next week to check on their progress, saying if the material is still there when the weather warms up the town, state and district will “be all over you,” saying that will be a nuisance. “We’re hopeful that they’ll do what they need to do and remain compliant.”
