NEK Waste District Board Approves $885,280 Budget For ‘23

The NEKWMD Board of Supervisors approved its annual 2023 budget at a meeting Tuesday. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)

LYNDONVILLE — The Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District’s Board of Supervisors held a public hearing Tuesday evening via Zoom for the district’s 2023 proposed budget of $885,280.

In his notes for Tuesday’s meeting, waste district Executive Director Paul Tomasi noted, “It was decided at the last Board meeting to have the Board of Supervisors formalize the budget approval for the 2023 budget. The proposed 2023 budget has not changed since the Board last acted upon it.”

