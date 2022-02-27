NEK Waste District Considering ‘Styrofoam’ Recycling System

LYNDONVILLE — The Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District (NEKWMD) is considering equipment that would allow for Styrofoam products to be recycled at the Church Street facility - responding to what Executive Director Paul Tomasi said is the number one question asked of staff, whether Styrofoam can be recycled locally.
The waste district’s Board of Supervisors was given a presentation from Tomasi at its recent meeting, and will hear from representatives of the equipment manufacturer at a future meeting, it was decided. The company which makes the equipment used to recycle Styrofoam, greatly reducing its volume on-site in a machine that can be purchased by the NEKWMD, offers a risk-free, and cost-free one year trial, Tomasi told the board.
Although it’s used as a common reference, the word Styrofoam is actually a trade name, and the board presentation referred to the product as polystyrene foam, for the purposes of the discussion.
Tomasi shared a brief presentation on the recycling of polystyrene foam, or, as the minutes of the recent meeting note, “what most people refer to as Styrofoam.”
The district’s outreach coordinator, Shannon Choquette, “has been in town with the Northeast Resource Recovery Association (NRRA - Chichester, NH) and an interested citizen, Cindy Heath, of Hanover, NH,” Tomasi told the board.
“The District subsequently contacted by Foam Recycling, Augusta, NJ. Louis Troiano of Foam Recycling provided the District with a brief slide show of the process. Paul reviewed the slide show with the Board. It was decided that there is interest in pursuing this further, and Mr. Troiano will be invited to a future Board meeting to provide more detail on the program/process,” the record reflects.
“Shannon and I met (virtually) with Cindy and Lou Troiano of Foam Cycle … Foam Cycle is piloting EPS recycling programs in several states, primarily on the East Coast. They are willing to place the processing equipment free of charge at our location for up to one year. The system they are offering removes the air from the EPS, so that it can be consolidated and transported more efficiently,” Tomasi explained. “The process reduces the volume of the EPS by 50-1 and produces ingots, which can be shipped and marketed for between $300-$600/ton.”
He told the board, “The Board does not need to act on this at the meeting, but I wanted them to receive information on the process and the overall opportunity. At some point in the spring, the Board may wish to have Mr. Troiano attend a meeting to discuss the process in greater detail and answer any questions.”
During the meeting, Tomasi told supervisors from the member towns, “I mentioned that I kind of stumbled onto this to the Northeast Recovery Association, of which we’ve been a member for a number of years as an individual in the West Lebanon, New Hampshire area. And we started looking into it more and more … It really looks like kind of a low risk option.”
Tomasi went on, “Most of this is packing material that you’d find a lot around electronics, and then the other is clamshells, egg cartons, coffee cups. I guess they’re referred to as food service foam. They can be part of the program, too, but they would need to be separated from the other blocks.”
He provided background information to the board about how the program began at a test site in Sussex County, N.J., in 2016, saying that foam packaging is made up of polystyrene plastic and that ” … you can fit about 3,500 pounds of uncompressed polystyrene plastic in a tractor trailer. He explained that only 2 percent of the product is not air. “If you compress all of that, remove the air, the 98 percent you’re left with three pallets. So you can see where, you know, removing the air allows you to ship more material, more weight. And that’s important.”
“Anybody who knows trucking, you know you want to maximize your loads,” Tomasi continued. He said the remaining compressed material has a high re-sale value, “And there are outlets in the United States and also in Quebec. So we’re in a pretty good position” with either of those markets given the location of the waste district’s nearly 50 towns in Vermont. The price he was recently quoted was $60/ton,
Tomasi told the board, “Obviously, we wouldn’t be generating a large tonnage annually, but it certainly would be something that would generate some revenue.”
He said that Montclair State University helped the company with its program as the recycling of the material system was developed in New Jersey.
2021 Surplus
In other business at the recent meeting, Tomasi “briefed the Board on the available surplus from 2021. The District ended 2021 with a surplus of approximately $74,000.”
Tomasi told the board he “will provide the Board at their March 8 meeting with a list of possible items on which to spend the surplus. Some things that are being considered include employee disability and life insurance, upgrades to our telephone system, repair/resurfacing of the driveway out back, and retiring of debt.”
“There was also the mention of standardizing locks at all facilities so our truck drivers do not have to carry large key rings that are frequently changing,” the record shows.
Also under the financial report to the board at the recent meeting, Tomasi “informed the Board that the District is in very sound financial condition entering 2022.”
He noted, and the draft minutes reflect, that “Revenues exceed expenses by approximately $37,000 at the end of January 2022. Recycling markets remain strong, and the District delayed receipt of a grant reimbursement in order to position itself better entering 2022.”
“Paul informed the Board that he felt recycling markets would remain strong based on articles in various trade publications,” the board was told.
Organics Grant
The board was also updated on contracts for the organics grant the district had to distribute.
“The District has finalized a contract with Black Dirt Farm (Stannard), and is working to finalize the contracts with the three remaining bidders,” the minutes note. “The contract with Tamerlane Farm (Lyndonville) is finished and just needs to be executed. The remaining two bidders – Cloud’s Path (Sheffield) and Mar-Jo Acres (Irasburg) should have contracts in place by the March 8 Board meeting.”
