LYNDONVILLE — With 10 of the 45 members of the Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District’s Board of Supervisors ghosting a second important meeting where a charter change about the budget adoption process was set to be voted on this week, it appeared the effort may still be an insurmountable hurdle. The charter requires that a change be authorized by fully two-thirds of the board.

After hearing concerns expressed by a member from Lyndon, Steve Gray, who said the town’s Select Board echoes what his concerns about the vote being brought again after a rejection in October, the board took up the vote a second time in a roll call vote from Albany to Wheelock.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments