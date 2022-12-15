LYNDONVILLE — With 10 of the 45 members of the Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District’s Board of Supervisors ghosting a second important meeting where a charter change about the budget adoption process was set to be voted on this week, it appeared the effort may still be an insurmountable hurdle. The charter requires that a change be authorized by fully two-thirds of the board.
After hearing concerns expressed by a member from Lyndon, Steve Gray, who said the town’s Select Board echoes what his concerns about the vote being brought again after a rejection in October, the board took up the vote a second time in a roll call vote from Albany to Wheelock.
There were 35 members in attendance, and Executive Director Paul Tomasi stressed that he worked hard to get the full board out, leaving messages urging full attendance but not pressuring supervisors from the 49 communities which include the Unified Towns & Gores in the Northeast Kingdom about how to vote.
In the end, the vote to pass the charter change succeeded in a vote of 32 yays to 3 nos.
The towns voting in the minority in the 32 to 3 vote on the charter change were Lyndon, Jay and Waterford.
It means that the Board of Supervisors of the large waste district municipality - and not voters in those dozens of towns - will decide the annual budget once the Vermont Legislature approves the step, likely not in time for the Town Meeting vote by Australian ballot this coming Town Meeting Day in early March. With an expected easy approval by the Legislature, the first likely vote on the waste district budget by the Board, not the voters, would be in 2024.
Tomasi said the NEKWMD is the only waste district whose board does not approve its budget, and many communities which do not have other articles on their Town Meeting warnings by Australian ballot votes are required to have poll workers there for hours and hours on voting day for the waste district article alone. He said it’s rare that any member of the public ever even shows up to the annual budget public hearing, as was evidenced at Tuesday’s meeting held over Zoom as well as at the waste district office for a few members who were on hand with Tomasi in Lyndonville.
With 35 members in attendance, Tomasi wasn’t sure how the vote was going to go, noting, “We have a slightly larger number of supervisors than we did in October (when the vote failed to get the needed 2/3 majority) but there’s still the question of where are the other 10.”
“The amendment to the charter would allow the Board of Supervisors to approve the budget so if you vote yes you’re allowing the Board of Supervisors to approve the annual budget of the district,” explained Tomasi. A no vote would mean the members would stick with the status quo and “the registered voters of every district town would have the right to ote on the budget at Town Meeting by Australian ballot.”
Gray, the board member from Lyndon, said, “I don’t think this item should be on the agenda tonight. In October we had a legal vote, we had a quorum and this item failed and I hope that everyone had a chance to talk to your select board to tell them that and hopefully they had similar questions to what my board did. My board asked are they going to put this on until it passes.”
Gray insisted that five percent of the voters should have signed a petition to bring the vote back, noting that had not happened. He questioned the legality of the vote.
“No municipality should have that much power in voting on their own budget,” said Gray. “We are trying to take the voting rights away from our member citizens.”
The Secretary of State approved of the charter change, all the other waste districts vote on their budgets this way, and the charter allows the board to bring votes back, and the process was completely legal and transparent, Gray was told by other board members and Tomasi.
“It’s not like we’re doing anything any different than any other district,” said Tomasi. “It’s difficult for us to administer (voting in 49 towns) with so many towns making sure they have ballots to administer … it’s a burden on those towns that do not have any other Australian ballot measures.”
The same issue was brought up in 2016 but did not pass. Attendance at NEKWMD Board meetings has been difficult to get the needed 2/3 majority; that the meetings are now held over Zoom has helped to increase attendance greatly.
“I think COVID kind of brought this to the forefront again because we had to get special permission from the Legislature to pass our budget,” said Tomasi; approval was granted two years in a row to skip the Australian ballot voting process and to allow the Board of Supervisors to approve the budget with the required public noticing and hearing process.
“We don’t see people participating at our public hearings, we just don’t see that,” said Tomasi. “I’m not sure how many people understand the details of the waste district budget.”
Nick Rivers, chair of the board, said most of the towns wanted the change. “If Lyndon has that big of a problem absolutely they should have been at the public hearing or been at the other meetings if they needed more information. I talked to other towns around me and they are all for it.”
Board member Miriam Simonds said, “This is a darn good group of folks here … the Board of Supervisors represents real democratic government in Vermont. It’s a privilege. That’s all.”
