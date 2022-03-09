LYNDONVILLE — The Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District Board of Supervisors on Tuesday night approved the district’s $846,615.50 budget for the coming fiscal year.
Representatives from more than half of the towns that belong to the nearly 50-community municipal waste district gathered in-person (a few board members with Executive Director Paul Tomasi in Lyndonville) and the rest virtually over Zoom.
Chair Nick Rivers asked if the board members all had a chance to review the budget, and they said they did.
Tomasi noted there was a public hearing in February and no one attended, and the district did not receive any comments, so the budget remains intact as earlier presented.
A new member of the board, Hilary De Carlo of Kirby, asked if the legal fees from last year’s budget were unusually high, and Tomasi noted that the tax dispute with the town of Lyndon caused the spike in typical legal fees. He said the settlement agreement has been approved by the Board and was to be voted on by the Lyndon Select Board now that the two sides have agreed to the legal agreement.
The waste district will not be paying municipal taxes, as it maintained it did not owe due to it being a municipality, and the agreement recently struck through mediation and a court agreement, will see the district instead offer some host town benefits to the Town of Lyndon. The legal budget referenced for last year by De Carlo was $7,828.
With legislative permission, and because of the ongoing pandemic affecting town meetings statewide the district was permitted instead for the second year in a row to have its own Board of Supervisors vote on the budget following a public hearing.
At the district’s next meeting in April, changing the waste district’s charter around how the budget is voted on will be a topic on the agenda, noted Tomasi at the end of the hour-long meeting.
A roll call vote of the budget was taken, and only one vote, from Steve Gray representing Lyndon, was cast in the negative, the vote being 27 to 1.
Surplus
The district’s board also took up the surplus the district has on hand, at least $71,000, but still subject to audit. “We expect we might have a little bit more than what we indicated here,” said Tomasi.
The board voted to permit the $71,000 estimate to be spent on a number of things.
Life insurance and long and short-term disability policies for employees who work at least 30 hours will be added at a cost of $7,400, and an updated phone system for the Church Street building at a cost of $7,200 makes up part of the surplus spending plan.
The system will be upgraded and the phones replaced under the plan approved by the board on Tuesday evening.
Rivers asked about the rising fuel costs and whether setting aside some of the surplus funds for fuel may be a prudent move.
“I would suspect we would see that in our sales of recyclables and recover those costs, that’s typically what’s happened in the past,” said Tomasi, saying some recycling market trends are rising. “As long as that continues I think we’re going to see our fuel costs balanced by the sale of recyclables.”
If costs continue to rise he said they can revisit, “But I’m confident that will be covered by the commodities prices.”
Another question was raised about technology for hybrid meetings, and Tomasi said it’s inexpensive. “As far as replacing computers, we would probably look at possibly doing that next year” saying it will be probably in the $5,000-$6,000 range. “It’s a chunk of money, but not terribly expensive.”
A household hazard waste clamshell storage unit will be bought for $2,000, replacing an aging unit, as another investment.
The district will also make a $39,000 payment to pay off the baler, an important piece of equipment bought several years ago which the district has been making payments on.
“We have started 2022 on pretty solid ground,” said Tomasi. “Our revenues remain pretty strong with the sale of materials. Plastics just went up 2 cents a pound.”
Of the remaining $17,000, $15,000 will be used for a line of credit, the board agreed.
Tomasi noted that there is still $37,000 in the capital improvement fund and the district is contributing to the fund regularly and if things stay on track, there will be more than $50,000 in that fund by year’s end.
“We have been building that up last year and continue to do that this year,” said Tomasi. He reported that the district is off on a strong financial footing for the start of 2022.
