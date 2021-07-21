LYNDONVILLE — On May 18, the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation awarded the Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District (NEKWMD) a grant towards the purchase of a new vehicle.
The grant is intended to offset 60% of the cost of a new box truck, which is used to collect household hazardous wastes, organics, and recyclables from member communities.
The final dollar amount is expected to be approximately $60,000. “This grant allows the district to re-establish our truck fleet at three vehicles. We have been down one vehicle since the end of 2019,” said NEKWMD Executive Director Paul Tomasi. “The pandemic and flexible scheduling allowed us to work through the last year and a half, but now we do not have to rely on staff to work as many nights and weekends.”
The source of the grant funding, he added, is derived from the $6/ton tax on landfilled wastes generated throughout Vermont.
