NEK Waste District Receives State Grant
The Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District serves nearly 50 towns throughout the region. (File photo by Amy Ash Nixon)

LYNDONVILLE — The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation recently awarded the Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District (NEKWMD) a grant in the amount of $74,074.31. The grant is to be used to fund the district’s hazardous waste collection program and other activities associated with Vermont’s Universal Recycling Law.

“This grant allows the district to provide collection, processing, and disposal of household hazardous wastes and wastes from conditionally-exempt generators,” says Paul Tomasi, NEKWMD executive director. “The funds will also be used to manage materials banned from landfill disposal such as propane tanks, used motor oil, lead-acid batteries, etc.”

The source of the grant funding, he added, is derived from the $6/ton tax on landfilled wastes generated throughout Vermont.

NEKWMD is a chartered municipality comprised of 49 members towns from Caledonia, Essex, Orange, Orleans, and Washington counties.

