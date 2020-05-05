LYNDONVILLE — The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation awarded the Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District (NEKWMD) a grant in the amount of $74,074.31 on April 18. The grant award is to be used to fund the District’s hazardous waste collection program and other activities associated with Vermont’s Universal Recycling Law.
“This grant allows the District to provide collection, processing, and disposal of household hazardous wastes and wastes from conditionally exempt generators,” says Paul Tomasi, executive director at the NEKWMD. “The funds will also be used to manage materials banned from landfill disposal such as propane tanks, used motor oil, lead-acid batteries, etc.”
The source of the grant funding is derived from the $6/ton tax on landfilled wastes generated throughout Vermont.
The Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District is a chartered municipality comprised of 49 members towns from Caledonia, Essex, Orange, Orleans, and Washington counties. The NEKWMD collects, processes, and markets recyclables, landfill banned materials, household hazardous wastes, and organic wastes in partnership with public and private entities throughout Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom.
