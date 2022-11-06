St. Johnsbury Police are investigating a shooting that took place outside 72 Maple St. on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. Officers were executing a search warrant on Apt. 3 on Friday morning. (Photo by Dana Gray)
A local woman is facing charges for fentanyl trafficking and possession of marijuana following a shooting last month in St. Johnsbury.
According to a release from St. Johnsbury Police, following a shooting at 72 Maple Street, officers executed a search warrant at the residence of Heather A. Smith, 44.
During the search warrant 260 bags of fentanyl were recovered along with more than 2 ounces of marijuana. At that time, Smith was on release with conditions to not possess or use regulated drugs without a prescription.
Smith was taken into custody during a Nov. 5 traffic stop and held for the charges of fentanyl Trafficking, Possession of more than 2 ounces of Marijuana and for violation of her conditions of release. Smith was lodged on 1,000 dollars bail at the Northeast Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury and will appear on Nov. 7 at Caledonia Superior Court.
