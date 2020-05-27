Vermont State Trooper Jason Danielsen looks over a totaled 2019 Ford Escape that crashed into trees off Route 122 in Sheffield on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. The trooper reported that Brenda Burke, 79, of Glover, left the roadway for an unknown reason. She was wearing a seat belt and suffered what the trooper called “non-incapacitating” injuries. She was taken to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital via Lyndon Rescue ambulance. Firefighters from the Sheffield-Wheelock department assisted at the scene.

