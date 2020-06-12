LYNDONVILLE — On Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., a peaceful protest is planned in front of the Vermont Statehouse, aimed at urging state officials to re-open the Vermont economy and cease the ongoing requirements to help the state curb spread of COVID-19.
Dawn Bodenhamer, 40, a Northeast Kingdom resident and mom who lives in East Haven, is organizing the event. She hopes that holding the event on Flag Day will drive home her belief and others’ that people’s freedoms are at stake.
In an interview in Bandstand Park on Wednesday afternoon, Bodenhamer and Katie Marie, 74, from Newport, said they believe the ongoing restrictions from the state have gone on long enough.
“The basic idea is to get our freedoms back from before the virus started,” said Bodenhamer. An invitation to the event says “Join us for a peaceful assembly to end the mandates and government overreach. Join us for a return to a real normal, with our rights fully intact.”
Bodenhamer said the continuing shutdown of some sectors of the economy and society, including schools, has wreaked a lot of damage.
She pointed to her 13-year-old daughter and said they had to use a cellphone from their home in East Haven to try to get internet access while they were completing schoolwork at home.
“I’m scared for our children’s futures,” she said.
She said she’s worried about the economy, the number of people who have lost jobs and incomes, the long lines at food distributions that have become the new normal, and everyone’s mental health as the situation wears on.
“We have no other demands,” said Bodenhamer, “We want to live our lives.”
When it began, Bodenhamer said she too, was very concerned, with elderly family members, herself having a likely auto-immune illness and more. But she said things have come to a point where she believes people can take care of themselves and their families and not have to have society shut down still.
She is an insurance agent, and is not working at present, she said, “That’s another reason I think we should be able to mitigate the risk,” she said.
“The entire point of this was to not overwhelm the hospitals,” said Bodenhamer. She said that hasn’t happened. “We know more about the virus today than we ever have.”
Bodenhamer said, “I really don’t get the logic that we cannot hold family members’ hands when they are dying, and we can’t have normal funerals … ” but large gatherings are happening — pointing to a recent protest in Montpelier, where over 5,000 people reportedly turned out.
“It’s a double-standard,” said Bodenhamer, who said she cannot wear a mask because of PTSD. “We’re being held hostage.”
