NEK Youth Part Of Vt. 4-H Team That Competed In Wisconsin
Here is the delegation representing Vermont at the national 4-H convention earlier this month in Madison, Wisconsin. (Courtesy photo)

BURLINGTON — Fourteen Vermont 4-H’ers and their chaperones, including East Hardwick’s Haley and Lincoln Michaud, recently returned from the 2022 National 4-H Dairy Conference in Wisconsin. The 4-H’ers were among 200 outstanding 4-H dairy members, ages 15-18, from more than 30 states and Canadian provinces selected to attend this conference.

The event, held in conjunction with the World Dairy Exposition in Madison, was held Oct. 2-5. The Vermont delegation extended its stay a few days to visit the exhibits and watch the dairy show competitions.

