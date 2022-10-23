NEK Youth Part Of Vt. 4-H Team That Competed In Wisconsin

BURLINGTON — Fourteen Vermont 4-H’ers and their chaperones, including East Hardwick’s Haley and Lincoln Michaud, recently returned from the 2022 National 4-H Dairy Conference in Wisconsin. The 4-H’ers were among 200 outstanding 4-H dairy members, ages 15-18, from more than 30 states and Canadian provinces selected to attend this conference.
The event, held in conjunction with the World Dairy Exposition in Madison, was held Oct. 2-5. The Vermont delegation extended its stay a few days to visit the exhibits and watch the dairy show competitions.
Representing the state besides the Michauds were Sadie Ellner, Morristown; Joey Ferris, Braintree; Erica Goodhue, Fairfield; Brailey and Mason Livingston, New Haven; Andrew Lester, North Ferrisburgh; Michael Plouffe, Bridport; Emma Seward, East Wallingford; Dylan Slack, Bethel; Lorryn Trujillo, North Clarendon; Morgan White, Whiting; and Isabella Wilbur, Orwell. Chaperones were Cindy Kayhart, Vergennes, and Philip Livingston, New Haven.
Throughout the week, the 4-H’ers toured several agricultural enterprises including ABS Global, Hoard’s Dairyman Magazine and its registered Guernsey farm, the National Dairy Shrine Museum and Jones Dairy, a centuries-old food company that produces sausages and other breakfast meats. Crave Brothers Farm, a 1,200-head dairy operation in Waterloo, Wisconsin, hosted the delegates for a farm tour, career fair and old-fashioned barn dance.
The conference also provided the chance to network with other 4-H’ers passionate about dairy; look into career options in dairy production, processing and marketing; and learn about the dairy industry from leading experts. In addition, participants took part in a dairy skill-a-thon and explored the science of dairy foods.
Selection for this national event was based on factors such as outstanding dairy project record books, participation in local and state 4-H dairy events and overall excellence in the 4-H dairy project. Delegates also had to be enrolled in the dairy project for a minimum of three years.
