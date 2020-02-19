NEK YPN Announce February Events, New Membership Levels

NEK YPN members enjoy a Game Night at Cafe Lotti in Burke. From Left are Erin Kiernan, TIffany Russell, Joseph Sylvain, Jonathan Van Zandt, Ashley Van Zandt, Avery Williams and Ben Reed. (Courtesy Photo)

NORTHEAST KINGDOM — The Northeast Kingdom Young Professionals Network is offering many events at which to engage and new membership levels. After the successful launch of a new Educational Series, the organization is making time for fun while supporting local small businesses in the Northeast Kingdom this February.

On Sunday, Feb. 23, the NEK YPN is hosting a morning coffee hour at the Barton Baking Company. Stop in to meet Vice Chair Trisha Morley and learn about the upcoming spring Educational Series focused on real estate and financial and general wellness.

