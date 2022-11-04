Northeast Kingdom Backcountry Coalition was founded in 2016 with a goal in mind to secure, maintain and protect backcountry winter sports.
Six years later, it is still doing just that.
The idea blossomed when then Lyndon State College student Keenan Chenail wrote a proposal for Backcountry glades. It was a thorough proposal with several years’ worth of glade development in stages in the Burke area. After Chenail proposed the project to Kingdom Trails, but was declined, Chenail, Vivian Buckley and Knight Ide got together to discuss how to move forward.
“We began by proposing glades at Willoughby State Forest,” Buckley said. “In order to develop these we needed to become a trail corridor manager and in order to do that we needed a bona fide organization. We worked with the Catamount Trail Association as they had recently taken on Backcountry trail projects and at the time had one chapter in the Randolph Area.”
Buckley added that the BC Chapters of the CTA are now six in number and it is a fully integrated part of their membership, mission and structure. NEKBC is a non-profit organization and works with both private landowners and the state of Vermont to maintain public access for the winter activities.
Protecting public access to legal, non-motorized backcountry winter sports while at the same time promoting proper user education and conservation practices can mean a number of things for NEKBC.
Responsibilities include implementing standardized practices to developing the backcountry terrain in Caledonia, Essex and Orleans counties as well as making sure the wildlife habitat and forest land is also directly supported.
“It’s important because it is a community of people working together to create healthy activities that connect folks to the land, particularly in winter,” Buckley said of NEKBC, which works with the state, private landowners and other organizations to improve play and participation.
“NEKBC is a group of fun-loving, dedicated and hard working volunteers and that in and of itself is a wonderful thing to be a part of. What we have developed not only provides people with options for recreation but creates ripples in terms of economic benefits and the development of similar groups and projects in different niches.”
NEKBC is a grassroots project that is completely volunteer.
“It takes time and work but it is incredibly rewarding and we are happy to share our stoke for skiing and riding in the backcountry,” Buckley said. “We definitely encourage membership as a way to support what we do, not just financially but as a means of communication in order to sustain the projects.”
Similar to mountain biking’s Ride with Gratitude campaign, NEKBC promotes Sustainable Tracks — which highlights accountability and personal awareness, responsible parking and social media etiquette — as a way to remind users that it is a privilege to be able to access and alter both state and private land for recreation.
Both memberships and private donations fund the NEKBC’s work, whether that be plowing roads to purchasing maintenance tools for volunteer days — it all goes into the effort to preserve and promote backcountry skiing and riding in northeast Vermont.
See more information online at https://nekbc.weebly.com/
