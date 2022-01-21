MONTPELIER — Residents of the Northeast Kingdom are invited to NEK Collaborative’s (NEKC) annual NEK Day at the Statehouse on Monday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m.
The only event of its kind in the Kingdom, NEK Day at the Statehouse is a chance to connect (virtually this year) with legislators and fellow NEKers to celebrate the region, share priorities and learn what’s been happening at the state level.
“Kingdom citizens work some of the longest average hours for the lowest average incomes in Vermont,” NEK Collaborative Director Jen Carlo said. “The housing market is among the most susceptible to out-of-state buyers, pricing out essential workers. More than half the preschoolers in the region don’t have access to high-quality child care.”
Still, the Northeast Kingdom retains its undeniable spark. “People in the Kingdom are here for good reason,” Carlo says. “It’s the community support. The natural beauty. The ability to connect with nature and each other in a way that just doesn’t happen in more populous areas.”
There’s no doubt that the Kingdom is essential to the identity of Vermont. “And yet Kingdom residents are often forgotten at the legislative level,” she added. “That’s where the NEK Collaborative comes in. An independent convener, the organization serves as a unified voice for the region, bringing people together across differences and reflecting the needs and interests of the communities it serves.
“I’ve learned that most of my job is to listen.” reflects Carlo, who took over leadership of the organization last April. “The folks here in the Kingdom know what they need to thrive.”
NEK Day at the Statehouse is open to all NEKers at no cost, an opportunity to connect directly with the legislators who represent them. This year, the NEKC is advocating investments in workforce development, housing, child care, mental health care and Northern Vermont University. This year’s event is the fourth of its kind.
The more NEKers who show up, the greater the impact, Carlo remarked. “It’s vital that NEK voices are heard. And the use of a virtual platform for this event has increased access for NEK residents who otherwise couldn’t take the day off of work or travel to Montpelier.”
Participants at the event will hear from retiring Sen. Patrick Leahy, the Northeast Kingdom Collaborative and key advocates about the successes and struggles of the region. And they’ll be invited to share their own stories of innovation and triumph. They’ll add their voice to conversations about what the region needs in order to thrive. Finally, they’ll hear reflections from legislators – what will they take from the event back to the statehouse?
“We want to hear from rural Vermonters,” says Carlo. “We need to. It’s the only way to ensure our region, our citizens are prioritized at the statehouse.”
There are no unqualified attendees and there is no cost to attend. For more information, visit nekcollaborative.org/news-1/nek-day-2022.
