Northeast Kingdom Community Action Headstart in Orleans County received $15,000 from the Vermont Farm to School and Childcare Grant Program.

The Vermont Farm to School and Childcare Grant Program provides Vermont schools and childcare programs with technical and financial assistance to develop and execute farm to school and farm to childcare programs. These programs integrate fresh, healthy, locally grown foods and nutrition education into Vermont’s cafeterias, classrooms and communities.

