ST. JOHNSBURY — Northeast Kingdom Community Action (NEKCA) has rented a building at 439 Pearl St. for homeless people who have tested positive for COVID-19, and been released from the hospital, according to documents obtained by the newspaper through a records request filed with the Vermont Department of Economic Opportunity.
The rental of the home on Pearl Street happened as the Coronavirus pandemic crisis began to press down on the region and nation in mid-late March, and the overnight warming shelter operated by NEKCA at a Northeast Kingdom Human Services (NKHS) building on Hospital Drive closed nearly a month early.
Usually the warming shelter is run from Nov. 15-April 15.
According to information obtained by the newspaper, the warming shelter “will not be used at this time” during the pandemic shutdown, “per NKHS decision.”
Marcia Stricker, chief of clinical operations for NKHS, said on Friday, “The temporary shelter space that NKHS has provided, is a small space with 1 bathroom and is co-located with a Hospital Diversion program as well as a Public Inebriate Program. NKHS had to take into consideration, the impact on these programs and anticipation of and potential for increased crisis of all our community members.”
“This led us to this decision knowing that the additional options being developed around the state and in our local community would provide support in those areas,” said Stricker.
The initial plan for so-called “isolation housing” to segregate people due to COVID-19 was hoped to be the existing warming shelter off Hospital Drive, where there is a congregate space with two isolation rooms and a bathroom. The isolation unit fell through, the records show, “Northeast Kingdom Human Services owns the property and refused.”
An emergency lease was signed for a multi-family property on Pearl Street owned by RuralEdge.
The Pearl Street property was leased from April 1-July 1, the lease shows, at a cost of $2,400 a month.
The building has two 4-bedroom apartments.
At a meeting on March 20, NEKCA Jenna O’Farrell; the executive director of NKHS, Tomasz Jankowski, CEO/president of NKHS; Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) CEO Shawn Tester and other local and state agency staff, discussed the “Need to have a plan for housing put in place immediately for individuals and families who are homeless and are in one of three situations.”
They considered:
• Homeless and not infected by COVID-19.
• Homeless and are symptomatic.
• Homeless and have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and have been treated and released by the hospital.
“Those people who are symptomatic will be placed in one of the 4-bedroom apartments on Pearl Street,” information from Belcher’s email at the start of the statewide planning to quickly provide emergency housing for homeless people states. “Those who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and have been treated and released by the hospital will move into the other apartment that has 4 bedrooms on Pearl Street.”
LI Dorm Part of Emergency Shelter Plan
The plan stated, “Those staying in the warming shelter (9 as of March 20) with no symptoms were planned to be transferred to the Mathewson House on the campus of LI which was offered by the school at the start of the Coronavirus pandemic.
Lyndon Institute offered to NEKCA to allow families who were homeless to stay at the vacant Mathewson or “Maty” House on campus; initially the warming shelter was closed and guests were told in a note on the door that the new shelter was at LI.
“Lyndon Institute has 24 individual rooms plus a family unit, and will be used by those people who are homeless without symptoms,” the email from Belcher stated.
Staff at LI quickly made clear the Maty House was intended for use by homeless families only after an initial miscommunication.
Before LI administrators had clarified the use of Maty House was intended only for families, a state official asked in an email to O’Farrell, “My understanding of the LI facility is that you want to relocate your existing shelter there, NOT isolation housing or congregate recovery — just regular old 24/7 capacity?” asked Sarah Phillips, a state official in the Vermont Office of Economic Opportunity, also on March 20.
Motels In NEK Lodging Spike In Homeless Vouchers
The State of Vermont, through expanded federal funding flowing to all parts of the state, is also supporting a major expansion of homeless emergency housing, including extending contracts with motels to provide vouchers for emergency lodging.
On a Zoom conference call this week with Congressman Peter Welch, Vermont Department of Mental Health Commissioner Sarah Squirrell told him that across the state, housing for homeless people has quadrupled in recent weeks to safely lodge everyone who was in need of housing.
Also included in the recent records request around the region’s response to homelessness was an Operational List for Housing Sites, which outlined on-site protocols including welcome packets and bags, and isolation requirements being covered; staff training, fitting people for Personal Protective Equipment, surveillance, posters about hygiene and social distancing being place, Narcan and other health/medical needs, food service, bed bug prevention, meal delivery, community outreach and engagement including a press release, and around animals that people bring to housing, and mobile vaccination being made available.
Problem Not New, Many NEK Couch Surfers Displaced
Tester sits in on the state-led meetings about homeless issues in the Kingdom, and said on Friday, “I think we’ve known there were more homeless here than most people realized, but the crisis has really shown us the depth of the challenge.”
More than 115 people are being lodged in the four temporary shelters created through the expanded safety net in the NEK right now.
Jodi Wheeler, the founder of H.O.P.E., Helping Other People Everyday, in Lyndonville, said on Friday that her nonprofit is working to meet needs of those in the shelters on an individual basis, and other agencies are taking care of the food for those in the four temporary shelters.
On Friday morning, volunteers from the community, including Lyndon Institute, delivered meals to the shelter at the Colonnade motel, where some 50 adults and 20 children are lodging at present.
“I’m very pleased with the entire Northeast Kingdom’s reaction to this situation,” said Wheeler. “I am very grateful to live in the NEK. The reaction and generosity of the people in the Northeast Kingdom and the speed at which agencies were able to collaborate and make sure that people were taken care of was remarkable.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.