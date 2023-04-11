NEKCA Looking For New St. Johnsbury Facility

Northeast Kingdom Community Action (NEKCA) wants to move to a new facility in St. Johnsbury.
And the town is already helping them.
NEKCA is a non-profit, anti-poverty community action agency that helps people in the Northeast Kingdom meet their basic needs and become self-sufficient.
NEKCA’s current St. Johnsbury location is at a former school at 115 Lincoln Street but the organization is now considering a move to 1306 Memorial Drive, where they will combine the current buildings with a new structure.
“We need more space to expand,” said NEKCA Executive Director Jenna O’Farrell.
It’s early in the process, but the St. Johnsbury Select Board recently approved a pass-through Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) application of $60,000 to do the planning.
“We agreed to be a pass-through for them for the Vermont Community Development Block Grant,” said Town Manager Chad Whitehead.
If approved, the town would receive the state grant money but it would then be passed along to NEKCA.
If awarded the CDBG funds, the money will be used for pre-development work on the project, including environmental assessment, community engagement including materials and mailings, engineering designs and completion of an impact study.
“These pre-development outcomes will poise NEKCA to acquire and renovate the property, improving services for low-to-moderate income NEK residents,” reads NEKCA’s grant application submitted to the state. “NEKCA’s programs are offered at various locations throughout the NEK. Our existing facility is 11,400 sqft. Although a large space, as a former school, it is not conducive to NEKCA’s needs and does not accommodate effective use of the space. NEKCA seeks a facility that better accommodates our programs and services.”
NEKCA operates several food pantries, a comprehensive fuel/utility assistance program, two Parent-Child centers, a comprehensive youth program, a community & social justice program, a small business development program and nine Head Start/ Early Head Start preschool programs.
Administrative offices as well as new service delivery spaces for many of the NEKCA programs will be located at the Memorial Drive property.
The proposed new facility will also house NEKCA’s emergency and transitional housing programs, Head Start, and several other services, including a food shelf.
Northeast Employment and Training Organization (NETO) will co-locate with NEKCA at the Memorial Drive property.
NEKCA, which is primarily funded by federal and state government resources, has a Purchase Option Agreement with the current Memorial Drive property owner.
