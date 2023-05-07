DANVILLE — Under sunny skies on Saturday, walkers, runners and bicyclists set out on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail to prove the slogan of the Northeast Kingdom Cancer Action Network (NEKCAN).
“If anybody can do it, the NEK can.”
It was a message communicated at the second annual NEKCAN Rail Trail & Ale on the red T-shirts of the fundraising event volunteers and organizers, and it was realized in the strides of walkers and runners and among the pedal-pushers on bikes.
Goodfellas’ Restaurant served as the starting and finishing point for the event. The owners opened up the restaurant’s parking lot to serve as a pre-event gathering point and provided the outdoor dining space for event participants to celebrate the fundraising accomplishment.
It was also a place that all event registrants got their free pint of beer or root beer in a commemorative glass.
This year’s event was the first time that bicyclists were invited to take part in the fundraiser. They led the pack at the starting line a short distance on Parker Road before reaching the LVRT. At the LVRT the bicyclists turned left onto the trail and rode to the trail’s St. Johnsbury starting point and back (about 13 miles total). The walkers and runners turned right, heading west on the trail for an out and back 5k.
NEKCAN president and event emcee Mike Barrett didn’t hit the trail with the participants, but said if he did it wouldn’t be as a runner. “If I’m running, there’s a bear behind me.”
The event drew nearly 130 pre-registrations with many more people registering on Saturday.
Among the participants were cousins Avah Ward, 16, of Monroe, N.H., and Aubriella Holden, 15, of Barnet, who walked the 5k to support the cause and in recognition of their grandfather who has cancer.
Nearly $3,700 was raised to support NEKCAN.
The cancer action network was formed by Northeast Kingdom residents to serve as a resource to help people who have financial needs while they are battling cancer. Many in the organization have lost loved ones to cancer and have volunteered for years to support the annual Caledonia County Relay For Life.
The group’s wish is to raise funds locally and have those funds support area residents who are dealing with cancer diagnoses and treatment, said Barrett.
He said the network is currently supporting 16 people, providing $250 per month to help cover some needs. He told the group gathered for the event that more money raised means more people helped at a higher monthly dollar figure.
Barrett called the second annual Rail Trail & Ale a success and something to count on each year.
“We figure that the second annual will become the third annual and so on, and people will just make it part of their springtime running (or biking),” he said.
The next fundraising event for NEKCAN is June 7. Psychic medium and author Josh Simonds will hold “An Evening with Spirit” at the Catamount Arts ArtPort at the Green Mountain Mall.
