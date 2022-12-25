LYNDONVILLE — At the recent December meeting of the Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District’s (NEKWMD) Board of Supervisors, the board discussed the extension of an earlier-approved organics grant for one of the four local businesses which were given grants through the district, Cloud’s Path Farm of Sheffield.

In the note to the board ahead of the Dec. 13 meeting, Executive Director Paul Tomasi told supervisors “DEC has expressed a willingness to extend the grant, but will not consider the request unless the NEKWMD Board approves such a request first.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments