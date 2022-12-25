LYNDONVILLE — At the recent December meeting of the Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District’s (NEKWMD) Board of Supervisors, the board discussed the extension of an earlier-approved organics grant for one of the four local businesses which were given grants through the district, Cloud’s Path Farm of Sheffield.
In the note to the board ahead of the Dec. 13 meeting, Executive Director Paul Tomasi told supervisors “DEC has expressed a willingness to extend the grant, but will not consider the request unless the NEKWMD Board approves such a request first.”
Cloud Path has reportedly not yet signed an extension agreement.
Tomasi said there has been a back-and-forth at recent meetings between the NEKWMD and Cloud’s Path.
After the meeting, Tomasi responded to questions about the grant, saying, “Cloud’s Path Farm is looking to expand their composting pad and improve the road leading to it. They originally requested approximately $21,000, but the amount has been increased to $30,500 because of cost increases and delays.”
Tomasi said the total DEC grant amount was $250,000 and the other three grantees and their amounts were: Tamarlane Farm (Lyndon) $60,000, MarJo Acres (Irasburg) $35,858, and Black Dirt Farm (Stannard) $116,000.
An incentive to encourage Cloud Path to sign will be that only grantees who have signed their original organics grant agreements will be eligible to apply for a pot of additional grant funds related to the organics projects to benefit the 49 towns of the NEKWMD.
There was discussion about those funds being available to the remaining three organics grant recipients if Cloud Path does not sign by spring.
Board Chair Nick Rivers said of a spring deadline for the contract to be signed, “This should be a kind of a no-brainer and it shouldn’t take any more than couple of months, I wouldn’t think.”
“Part of the stipulation that would be attached to that would be that only entities that have signed the agreement could apply for that money,” stressed Tomasi, noting that in the case of Cloud’s Path still not having signed the original agreement for their portion of the organics grant, “Hopefully that would speed them up.”
Tomasi noted that there is some additional funding remaining in the original DEC grant, and proposed at Tuesday’s meeting last week that the NEKWMD committee which had assisted in the organics grant application process be re-convened to decide how to award the remaining funds of approximately $7,100.
Board member Steve Barrup made a motion to re-convene the committee to decide on how to award the remaining $7,100.
Tomasi said he expects the original group of four grantees will seek funding to cover increases in original project costs since their proposals were approved.
“I doubt anybody would undertake something entirely new, they are not likely to get the entire $7,100, but who knows, someone may be worthy of that, but I think most of this will be for price increases for 2022,” said Tomasi.
Board member Walter McNeil stated, “It could very well be if Cloud’s Path never signs, there could be additional funds available for the other three grantees.”
“I would recommend to the Board that grantees be given until the February 14th, 2023 meeting to submit requests for these additional funds. A deadline of February 1, 2023, could be given so that the evaluation committee has an opportunity to review proposals and make recommendations for the February 14, 2023 meeting,” noted Tomasi.
Expanded Polystyrene Densifer Purchase Possible
Also at last week’s meeting, Tomasi sought and received permission from the board to go after a USDA, Rural Development, Community Facility Grant” to use for the costs of a nearly $50,000 foam densifier machine that has been lent to the waste district for a trial purchase. The unit condenses items made from what is commonly referred to as ‘styrofoam,’ though that term is a trade now, and expanded polystyrene is the actual term for items made from foam.
Tomasi told the board in his pre-meeting notes, “The NEKWMD has an opportunity to apply for a grant from the USDA, Rural Development, Community Facilities Grant program to help offset the costs of our Expanded Polystyrene densifier. As part of the grant, the Board is required to pass a motion expressing their desire to apply for this grant. Although we’ve been told the machine costs $52,000, I would recommend the Board approve a motion to apply for the grant in an amount not to-exceed $65,000. According to the USDA eligibility criteria, the District could obtain up to 75% of the total cost.”
“In previous situations where we have applied for and received such a grant, we were subsequently allocated funds for the entire cost of the project. If were to receive 75% of the original price of $52,000, we would need to be able to fund the remaining $13,000,” Tomasi advised the board. “These funds could be drawn from the Capital Improvement Fund, which currently stands contains $47,454.35.”
Tomasi noted, “Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Recycling – EPS recycling has been happening in Lyndonville for 4 months. We recently expanded the service to include Glover, Danville, Ryegate and Westfield. We hope to add a few more locations prior to the end of the year. We will be in touch with several towns to try and implement this prior to the Christmas Holiday.”
