LYNDONVILLE — The Board of Supervisors of the Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District (NEKWMD) heard an update from Executive Director Paul Tomasi about the proposed charter change to have the board, rather than the electorate of the about 50-member towns, vote on the annual budget.

Tomasi noted of the charter amendment, “Notices went out to all towns, Selectboard members, and District Supervisors. The actual vote to amend the charter will be conducted at the October 11, 2022 meeting.”

