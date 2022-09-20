LYNDONVILLE — The Board of Supervisors of the Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District (NEKWMD) heard an update from Executive Director Paul Tomasi about the proposed charter change to have the board, rather than the electorate of the about 50-member towns, vote on the annual budget.
Tomasi noted of the charter amendment, “Notices went out to all towns, Selectboard members, and District Supervisors. The actual vote to amend the charter will be conducted at the October 11, 2022 meeting.”
At a recent meeting of the Barnet Select Board, there was unanimous support voiced for not having to conduct a vote of the waste district’s budget in day-long Australian ballot voting.
“It is imperative that as many Supervisors attend the October meeting as possible,” advised Tomasi. “If the Charter amendment is passed by a two-thirds majority vote of the Board of Supervisors, it will still be subject to approval by the Vermont Legislature. This means that approval of the 2023 Waste District budget will still need to be conducted by Australian Ballot unless the Legislature acts on the charter before the end of January 2023, which is highly unlikely.”
Tomasi also advised the board of the waste district, which is a municipality in its own right, about the administrative rules review being conducted for the district, noting, “The Vermont League of Cities and Towns (VLCT) has completed a review of our Administrative Rules. I will be working with the Executive Committee over the course of the next couple of months, and eventually bring any proposed changes to the full Board of Supervisors. I anticipate placing this on the agenda for November or December 2022.”
The budget process for the coming year is getting underway, noted Tomasi.
He told the board, “The Executive Committee typically has a working session with the Executive Director to prepare a draft of next year’s budget. The date for doing so has historically been the 4th Tuesday in September, which would be September 27, 2022. I would also entertain the possibility of holding the working session on the first Tuesday in October, which would be October 4, 2022.”
Tomasi also provided the board with a financial update, noting, “For the month ending August 31, 2022 revenues exceeded expenses by $2,131.41. For the year, we are running a surplus of $79,580.03. Revenues for this time of year are ahead of projections (+8.6%), while expenses are slightly below projections (-0.70%). Recycling markets have begun to drop rather dramatically.”
“Plastic is no longer paying anything and cardboard prices have dropped $40/ton or 33% from August to September. Surcharge revenues remain strong and should continue through at least November,” noted Tomasi. “I anticipate a bumpy ride for the remainder of 2022, but I think it’s late enough in the year that we should still end the year with a small surplus.”
Yves Daigle Memorial
Tomasi also noted that the waste district recently hosted a “ceremonial tree planting in honor of Yves Daigle occurred on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.”
Daigle was the Westfield member of the Board of Supervisors and he died last year.
Tomasi noted, “The event was attended by 25-30 people including several Waste District supervisors. The cost of the tree was $369 and was purchased by the District at Nature by Design in Orleans, VT. The Town of Westfield intends to decorate the tree annually for the holiday season – an activity Ives enjoyed organizing and participating in each year.”
Cloud’s Path Farm Expresses Concern
A concern over the process for a grant through the NEKWMD was expressed by Eliza Perreault, an owner of Cloud’s Path Farm in Sheffield.
The farm is seeking an extension for its grant approved earlier by the Board, at the same time three other area operators were approved for organics processing projects to provide composting in the region.
Nick Rivers, chair of the waste district board, said the board approved all four grants for the state’s composting project funds for the waste district at the same time and there was “no special treatment for anybody.
The farm is seeking an extension so it can accomplish the project next year, and estimates completing its work between June and November of 2023 depending when they can get their contractor to do the job, the board was told Monday evening.
Tomasi said he was looking forward to seeing all of the projects completed, and said the reason the Cloud’s Path grant process has taken longer is because of the contract being more heavily scrutinized.
Rivers said, “Let’s move forward and get them an extension.”
“I’m certainly willing to work with Cloud’s Path to get this moving,” said Tomasi, saying the district didn’t get the materials out in the time frame they would have liked to, but said, “We’ve been trying to turn those things back around as quickly as we can … I understand their frustrations but part of the problem is on their end, too.”
He said the project “will be good for the district and our residents, but it’s really been challenging.”
Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Recycling Update
An update about the Styrofoam-type foam products being recycled using a new foam densifier unit the waste district is trialing for 6 months was given to the board.
Tomasi said people should not break down their foam recyclable products, and that the larger the pieces are the better. The foam is only being recycled at the Lyndonville facility now.
Foam that surrounds appliances along with smaller meat trays, and other foam products are coming into the district, said Tomasi. At some point, the foam densifier may be taken to other parts of the waste district, but for the start of the program, it’s based at the Church Street, Lyndonville facility.
Not all foam products are being accepted. The foam peanuts are not being recycled, for example, said Tomasi. He said some people have been dropping those off, but they are not being accepted, “They just make a mess,” he said.
In Tomasi’s notes for this week’s meeting, he noted, “EPS recycling has been happening in Lyndonville for approximately one month. We have processed approximately 400 lbs. in one month. The biggest obstacle at this point is storage and processing, with processing being the biggest issue. Although the material can be processed by one individual, it really needs two people in order to do it properly.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.