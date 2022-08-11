NEKWMD Board Hears Update About New Foam Recycling Launch

LYNDONVILLE — The Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District’s Board of Supervisors heard about the new foam recycling program during its August meeting.
The district is taking advantage of a 6-month free trial to try out a foam densifier unit. The staff was trained last Friday on how to use the unit. Recycling of expanded polystyrene, which is commonly known by a trademarked brand name of Styrofoam, began last Saturday at the NEKWMD’s Lyndonville site.
If, after the trial period, the district wants to buy the unit, it costs about $50,000 and there are grants that the staff already is planning to seek to help defray the cost of the investment.
“It works great, we started officially collecting Styrofoam on Saturday, August 6th. We didn’t get a whole lot, I think the word is still spreading,” said Paul Tomasi, executive director of the waste district. He said the unit reduces the volume by about 90 percent, resulting in 50-pound ingots from the much larger foam volume.
Two of those 50-pound ingots resulted.
“That might not sound like a lot, but if you think it terms of the volume collected, that’s eight cubic yards. People seem to be pretty excited about it.”
Tomasi said a story was done in the Caledonian-Record, and a television station also came out to give the new unit attention.
He said for now the foam densifier will only be taking the product in Lyndonville. He urged the local recycling centers to hold off before facilities start collecting it, saying the district needs to make sure there’s space and figure out how to collect it and how to get the material to the district.
Gaston Bathalon, a board member, said, “I just think this is an incredible opportunity for us.”
Tomasi said a representative from Canada came down to the waste district as part of the kickoff of the new foam densifier unit; his firm will be taking the product to make foam-board insulation out of it. He showed how the recycled product can be used to make picture frames, which a company in New Jersey is doing, and selling to cruise ships, because the fake wood product made from the recycled foam does not rot.
“We will definitely be shipping to Quebec, in fact the facility is in Sherbrooke, which is a real short drive from Lyndonville. I think it’s an hour and 20 minutes, and not only will they pay us, they will come and get it,” said Tomasi.
Board Member Steve Barrup asked, “Can we direct people to bring Styrofoam to you in Lyndonville?”
Tomasi said people who live in the district towns can bring personal amounts of the foam to the Lyndonville center, “Any district member is certainly welcome to use our facility.”
He said the unit condenses the product in about 45 minutes so far.
“This is probably one of the most persistent plastics in our environment,” said Tomasi. “I would caution folks at facilities, once we do roll this out, don’t have your customers break the stuff. We’ll do that here.”
Walter McNeil said he was at the waste district when the machine was being installed, “It’s about the size of a large freezer. I brought my own couple of pieces of Styrofoam … I happened to be able to see the brick, I’ll call it a brick that you made and I just want everyone to know, it’s incredibly dense. It weighed 50 pounds, you could not break off a corner of it … it’s very inert once the process happens. It’s a great idea of keeping it out of the landfill and keeping it out of every place. I’m impressed with the machine, it takes very little room in the waste district, it’s off to the side. I think it bodes well for the waste district.”
Charter Amendment
The board, on Tuesday evening, approved language to propose a charter change to the member towns, which will be warned for a meeting and then a public hearing will be held. The board will vote on the actual charter amendment at its October meeting, said Tomasi.
What is proposed is that the Board of Supervisors of the waste district approve the annual operating budget, rather than having the budget go before voters in all of the district towns on Vermont Town Meeting Day, in all-day voting by Australian ballot.
Tomasi said the rewording means that the budget will be ready to go to towns by Jan. 14 at the latest. He said if the district wanted to purchase a new building or something of that magnitude, that would have to go before voters across the district on the Vermont Town Meeting Day.
“Our budget would be voted on prior to (town meeting),” said Tomasi. He said the district’s annual meeting is actually in April, though the towns have been voting on the operating budget the first Tuesday of March.
Brian Carroll, a new board member representing the town of Glover, asked about the mention of the public hearing related to the process change in the charter. The waste district will hold a public hearing 30 days before the board is to vote on the annual budget, which will be in the second week of January. Tomasi said the public hearing would be held in December in that case.
The waste district’s 2023 budget will still be voted on by Australian ballot, said Tomasi, “usually those things wait until crossover which is in March, which is after town meeting day.”
Budget Comparison
Tomasi noted, “For the month ending July 31, 2022 revenues exceeded expenses by $53,441.36. For the year, we are running a surplus of $77,696.12. Revenues for this time of year are ahead of projections (+9.3 percent), while expenses are almost exactly on target (+0.30). Recycling markets remain strong with plastic prices dropping significantly.
“Luckily plastic isn’t one of our more frequent materials shipped. Surcharge revenues also remain strong and should continue through at least November,” said Tomasi.
Memorial For Yves Daigle
Tomasi updated the board on a tree being planted for late board member from Westfield, Yves Daigle.
The district’s board earlier voted to purchase a tree to have planted in his memory. Daigle died on Sept. 7 last year.
A Balsam tree will be planted in his memory, said Tomasi.
Tomasi noted, “The memorial is tentatively scheduled for September 7, 2022. The Board will be notified once a time for the memorial has been determined.” The town of Westfield will assist with planting the 4-5 foot tall tree.
