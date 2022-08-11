NEKWMD Board Hears Update About New Foam Recycling Launch

NEKWMD Executive Director Paul Tomasi shows a piece of a picture frame made from recycled foam; the district recently began a new expanded Polystyrene recycling program. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)

LYNDONVILLE — The Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District’s Board of Supervisors heard about the new foam recycling program during its August meeting.

The district is taking advantage of a 6-month free trial to try out a foam densifier unit. The staff was trained last Friday on how to use the unit. Recycling of expanded polystyrene, which is commonly known by a trademarked brand name of Styrofoam, began last Saturday at the NEKWMD’s Lyndonville site.

