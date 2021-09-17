NEKWMD Board Honors Yves Daigle Of Westfield

LYNDONVILLE — At this week’s Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District’s (NEKWMD) Board of Supervisors meeting, the group, meeting virtually and from across the region, paid tribute to one of their own: Yves Daigle, of Westford, whose funeral was Tuesday.
Paul Tomasi, executive director of the waste district, said, “Yves wasn’t just a waste district supervisor, he held every title essentially in the town of Westfield and not just for a few years, but probably 40 or 50 years. Yves will definitely be missed, not just on this board, but in the many capacities he held in the town of Westford.”
Daigle had served on the board for about 15 years, said Tomasi.
The NEKWMD board voted to donate $100 to one of the two charitable donations suggested in his obituary, and Tomasi said he proposed that the donation be used for tree planting.
The board voted unanimously to contribute to plant a tree in Daigle’s memory and discussed possibly planting the tree at the recycling center in his hometown of Westfield.
Daigle, 89, died Sept. 7.
Update on Tax Dispute With Lyndon
Tomasi updated the board on mediation for the Lyndon property tax dispute, and he said a second meeting was held, “I think there was a breakthrough there regarding the education tax.”
He said he expected a resolution prior to the next meeting in October.
The Town of Lyndon and the waste district have been at odds over whether the district should be paying municipal taxes. The disagreement led to a mediation process.
Tomasi said he could not discuss the details of the hoped-for proposal, but said he was hopeful “that things will be cleared up in the next couple of weeks.”
“We are a chartered municipality,” said Tomasi, saying for that reason, the Town of Lyndon attempting to levy taxes on the waste district “is the million dollar question …. we can see the light at the end of the tunnel and I don’t think it’s an oncoming locomotive.”
Tomasi said the two sides have been “hashing that out, I think both sides will be pleased with the outcome.”
Recycling Markets Strong, Good Budget News
“Recycling markets are still very strong and climbing, it’s really unclear how long this might last, but we’ll take it while we can. We’re looking to do some maintenance things that we’ve put off for awhile, make some purchases … it’s not like we’re going to spend all the surplus we have, but I think the Board at the end of this year will be in a very good position to pay down some of our debt.”
Tomasi said the district can look to pay down either the truck that was purchased, or the baler, “We may have money to do both.” He said the district is also poised to pay off its line of credit.
The district’s wish to “resurrect our equipment replacement schedule” was brought up by Tomasi who said he’d like to look at that in planning next year’s budget and will have a proposal to the board by its November meeting.
“Our budget hasn’t looked this good in at last 10 years,” said Tomasi.
Virtual, In-Person Meetings Discussed
The board then discussed whether they would begin meeting in-person, or continue to meet virtually.
Tomasi said the waste district would conduct a poll of the board members “and let us know what your preference is.”
“My guess is when the dust settles, it will be about half and half,” said Tomasi.
He suggested that a long-term solution could be to have in-person quarterly meetings for things like the annual meeting and budget, but said having other meetings, “especially in the wintertime with road conditions and the sun setting at 4 o’clock, I think it makes sense to continue with this (Zoom) format, and as long as people can contribute and hear other people, we may want to keep doing this, but please let us know your preferences.”
There were several members of the board meeting at the waste district’s offices with Tomasi for the in-person portion, while the rest of the members attending the meeting were online.
