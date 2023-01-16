NEKWMD Board Members Sign Budget Warning

Steve Barrup, a member of the NEKWMD Board of Supervisors, oversees a meeting of the district this week. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)

LYNDONVILLE — The Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District board of supervisors met last week and members approved the budget warning for the coming fiscal year. It can now be mailed to towns and included in their information for the annual Vermont Town Meeting on the second Tuesday in March.

The warning asks for voter authorization for an $885,280 Waste Management District appropriation.

