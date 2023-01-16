NEKWMD Board Members Sign Budget Warning

LYNDONVILLE — The Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District board of supervisors met last week and members approved the budget warning for the coming fiscal year. It can now be mailed to towns and included in their information for the annual Vermont Town Meeting on the second Tuesday in March.
The warning asks for voter authorization for an $885,280 Waste Management District appropriation.
Foam Densifier Purchase Plan
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, Tomasi noted that staff met with the USDA, through which a grant is being sought to purchase a machine that has been on loan and is used to recycle what is commonly known as Styrofoam, though that name is a trademark name.
Tomasi said the waste district has to wait until they get the grant to formalize the process, which was learned after talking to USDA staff last week.
The unit on loan for free for a 6-month trial is through Foam Cycle out of Augusta, NJ.
“We have not expanded the program to all of our member towns, but we feel confident we will be able to add more towns in the very near future,” Tomasi wrote ahead of the meeting and the information he received Tuesday after meeting with USDA staff. “The cost of the densifier is $48,500, for which we would take out a loan. The terms of the loan are $48,500 for 5 years at an interest rate of 5%. However, the USDA, Rural Development, Community Facilities grant would be for 75% or $36,375. The District would need to pay the remaining $9,425, which we could easily do from the Capital Improvement Fund, which currently contains a little over $52,000. We will not know if we receive the USDA grant for several months. We are being told April or May of 2023. Our first loan payment would not be due until approximately sometime in 2024. Therefore, if we do not receive the USDA grant, we still have time to pursue other grants. The USDA has indicated that are grant application is likely to be funded because we are in a REAP zone and we serve so many rural communities.”
Of the vote, Tomasi said the step “shows our intent” to purchase the unit.
Board member Johnson stressed that other towns are anxious to see their investments lead to expanded access to the foam recycling program, “I would hope that we would open it up to all towns … we need to offer the same service to all towns because all towns participate in the budget.”
Tomasi said, “There are situations where currently towns don’t have room to collect this material … we’ll give them some time to figure that out and see if they want to accept it.”
Johnston said that would be a member town’s decision.
The motion passed was to continue using the densifier with the plan to ultimately purchase the machinery to allow the district to recycle the product.
Board member Steve Gray asked if the district has sent out any of the condensed foam yet, and Tomasi said the district is nearing the one-ton mark when they can ship out for the first time. The current market value will see about $980 come to the district for one ton, he said.
Tomasi said the grant the district is going after would require that the local waste district would have to come up with $12,125 of the amount of the unit, which is on hand in the capital improvement fund. The grant, if awarded would be for $36,375.
“USDA was very excited about funding this project, again, nothing is a done deal until we get the letter, but all indications are this will move forward, it’s just a matter of time until we get the notice,” said Tomasi, who was seeking permission from the board to submit the grant for the machinery to allow the foam recycling program to move forward.
The district can also pursue a loan if needed to purchase the equipment, details for which were provided for the meeting but passed over, since the district is hoping to secure the loan. “Again the whole program depends on getting this USDA grant so we need to be careful we don’t get ahead of ourselves.”
“What will end up happening if we get the grant, we won’t even take out a loan,” said Tomasi. “It could be a moot point.”
Financials
In his notes for the meeting this week, Tomasi noted, “For the month ending December 31, 2022 expenses exceeded revenues by $16,624.69. For the year ending December 31, 2022, the District recognized a small surplus of $5,604.53. Revenues for the year were 6.63% above projections and expenses were 5.98% above projections. I have not heard any recent news on where commodity prices are headed in the new year.”
Charter Amendment
Tomasi said he reached out to a local state representative, Katherine Sims, about the need to get the proposed charter amendment to allow the NEKWMD Board to approve the annual budget rather than voters in the nearly 50 towns by Australian ballot this year. The board recently approved the step, but it requires Legislative approval to allow the supervisors to approve the budget.
“I’ll contact the Secretary of State’s office and hopefully I’ll have more information on where that’s going for February,” said Tomasi.
Tomasi said, “I think we would nullify if we could the Australian Ballot, as long as the governor signs it in February … if the Secretary of State says no, once you initiate this you have to go forward, we’ll go forward,” with the town votes by Australian ballot now being planned - it was not expected there was a chance that the charter change could be approved this Legislative session, so the need for voting across the towns this Town Meeting Day was being planned so far.
