LYNDONVILLE — The Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District’s Board of Supervisors approved a $885,280 draft budget for the nearly 50-town municipality during its November meeting held via Zoom.
NEKWMD Executive Director Paul Tomasi noted that the budget presented in October had inadvertently omitted the cost for workers compensation of $27,500.
The 2023 budget, he noted, represents an increase of 4.5 percent compared to the 2022 budget.
Tomasi told the board that “The net increase in the proposed 2023 budget is $38,664.50. For comparison, Addison County Solid Waste District’s proposed 2023 budget is increasing by 17%.”
He posed this question: “Is the Board vote to send this budget to the towns for Town Meeting? Answer: Yes.”
And this one, “Question: Where is the Styrofoam funding in the budget? Answer: That dollar amount is not in the budget, but could be purchased through the Capital Improvement Fund. We are still looking into grant funds.”
Tomasi also provided a financial update to the board, the draft minutes note, “The running surplus has narrowed. This is primarily due to quarterly payments made in October. There should not be as many in November. Paul believes we will end the year with a small surplus. Markets are poor. Plastics have begun to move, but we only received $20/ton for it.”
A question about whether the recycling of expanded polystyrene (often known by a brand name, Styrofoam) will help to ease any budget shortfall was posed during the meeting, and it was noted that, “While there seems to be a good market for Styrofoam, the weight will not be sufficient to generate large amounts of revenue.”
The NEKWMD is now on a trial with a foam densifier machine at its Church Street location, allowing for recycling of foam products for the first time, an often requested product for people to keep out of the waste stream. The district can choose to purchase the unit, about $50,000, at the end of the trial, and has been looking into grant sources to help fund the possible purchase.
The draft minutes of the Nov. 8 meeting state, “The Board will need to weigh in on that in January. The purpose was to keep this material out of the landfill.”
“The District is hoping to be able to add more location to accept Expanded Polystyrene Foam in the near future. Towns will be added as we are able to accommodate them,” the minutes note, in response to a question about when the program may be available at other locations across the district.
The board also touched on the proposed charter amendment for the waste district, which would allow the Board, not individual towns on Town Meeting Day, to vote on the annual budget for the NEKWMD.
“The Board will vote on the proposed Charter Amendment at the December 13th meeting. Paul encouraged all Supervisors to attend. The District will be reaching out to try and get more towns to participate,” the draft minutes show.
At the meeting, it was asked how many towns do not currently have a representative on the board, and Tomasi said Concord is the only town that presently is without representation.
“Paul told the Board he would look at the total number of Supervisors prior to the December meeting to ensure an accurate vote count.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.