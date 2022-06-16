NEKWMD Charter Change Vote To Give Board Power To Approve District Budget

LYNDON CENTER The Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District Board of Supervisors held a public hearing to amend the district’s Solid Waste Implementation Plan - or SWIP - to include the wastewater facility in North Troy.
The facility is not new, “but was overlooked in previous versions” of the NEKWMD plan, noted the waste district’s Executive Director, Paul Tomasi, in his background notes for the board’s June meeting held Tuesday evening.
Tomasi noted, “Two new facilities (Greensboro and Danville) also need to be included in our SWIP.”
Tomasi said the facility in Danville is moving to an addition to the town garage.
Greensboro has prepared an area close to their existing facility and it’s been ready for about a year, said Tomasi.
The board voted to add the three facilities in North Troy, Danille and Greensboro to the NEKWMD implementation plan for solid waste.
Budget Vote Charter Change
Following the public hearing, the board also discussed the issue of changing how the annual budget or the waste district is approved.
For many years, the NEKWMD operating budget has been approved by voters in each town with all-day voting by Australian ballot. That time-consuming process for some towns sees clerks and town poll workers having to be at the polls for that issue alone in some instances.
During the pandemic, approval from the state allowed the Board of Supervisors to pass the budget instead.
The board has discussed with Tomasi shifting how the budget is voted on across the district, and at the last meeting, the board of supervisors approved this scenario, to “allow the Board of Supervisors to approve the budget following the holding of at least one public hearing.”
Tomasi noted in the board notes, “The specific language has been provided and is exactly the same as the language used when this was brought before the Board in 2016. Once the Board approves the language, we can begin the public comment process.”
“An affirmative vote on the language does not lock the District into any changes,” Tomasi told the board members this week. “The final approval by 2/3s vote of the entire Board and legislative approval are still required before we can make any changes to the budget approval process.”
Tomasi said the board is only approving the language to amend the charter, and then the board has to go through the whole public hearing and notification process, “but we need a document in order to do that.”
The board voted on the language for the proposed charter amendment under the section related to budget hearing and adoption, “The Board of Supervisors shall review the proposed budget in light of the oral comments received at the hearing and written comments received and shall prepare a final budget to be acted upon by Jan. 15th by the Board of Supervisors.”
Board member Steve Barrup motioned that the new language for the hoped-for eventual charter amendment be approved.
Board member Gaston Bathalon asked when the actual vote to amend the charter would take place.
Tomasi said likely at the August or September meeting of the board.
“It could happen later, chances are it won’t happen any sooner,” said Tomasi.
Board member Ken Johnston asked how the document should be explained to their town select boards.
Tomasi said that the “fundamental change is that the budget would no longer be voted on by the voters, it would be voted on by the Board of Supervisors.”
Jack Sumberg, the board member from Glover whose last meeting was Tuesday, said for towns like Glover which don’t usually have other Australian ballot voting items, “This is an excellent change, I’ll gladly support it,” and he said the select board likewise supports the change.
The select board in Sutton has raised some concerns about the proposed change through its board member, Elizabeth Hubbard. Tomasi said he will be visiting the Sutton Select Board soon to discuss the change with that town’s representatives, and he is willing to visit other towns as well if there are concerns.
“The charter change is strictly a waste district vote, if there are objections to the vote there are provisions in place to have a hearing,” said Tomasi. “There will be public comment, at least one public hearing.”
Tomasi said there will be public meetings coming up as part of the charter amendment process, as well.
The board approved the language for the proposed charter amendment with one nay, from Steve Gray, a Lyndon member.
Juneteenth Holiday Approved For Waste District
The board also took action to vote on the new federal holiday of Juneteenth, adding it as an official holiday for the district, not a floating holiday. Two board members voted against the motion.
Tomasi said adding another holiday in addition to recently adding life insurance as a benefit are a few things that can be done to help “sweeten” offerings for employees during a time when it’s become difficult to find and retain workers. He said there are now about 10 paid holidays and there are a couple of floating holidays, such as Town Meeting Day, Indigenous People Days and the day after Thanksgiving. Employees choose from two of those and if adding Juneteenth was done as a floating holiday, employees could choose three holidays.
Most board members agreed that adding another perk would be helpful given the competitive job market.
New Board Member From Glover
Brian Carroll was introduced as the new member of the board from Glover. The outgoing member of the board, Sumberg, was thanked by board Chair Nick Rivers for his work on the board and his contributions and wished well.
Compost Update
The board also heard an update about the critical need to keep PLU stickers that are found on produce such as avocadoes being left on food scraps that are being composted. Tomasi said efforts to provide more education through workshops and local advertising, as well as the website for the waste district is trying to get the word out there. “Contamination is being reduced, but it isn’t being eliminated … it’s imperative to try to keep as much of that stuff out of the waste stream, out of the field, as possible.”
