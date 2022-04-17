LYNDONVILLE — A presentation on foam recycling was made at the recent meeting of the board of supervisors of the Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District (NEKWMD) by the head of a company called Foam Cycle.
Lou Troiano is the president and founder of the company that launched in 2016.
In a slide about the company shared during the virtual meeting on a Tuesday evening for the representatives of the nearly 50 towns which make up the waste district, discussed the recycling of items known commonly as “Styrofoam.”
“What most people incorrectly call Styrofoam is really either one of two materials. It’s either Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) also known as Foam Packaging (coolers, furniture, TV and electronics packaging) or Food Service Foam (foam cups, plates, egg cartons and takeout food containers)” Troiano began.
Troiano presented a slide titled “The Amazon Effect,” noting that a large portion of packaging waste is now shifting from retailers to direct home deliveries.
Troiano retrofitted a system that is a large-sized box now sold across the country to help allow drop off of foam products at municipal, county and university settings.
The box consists of three components that are delivered at the same time and can be plugged in at sites which purchase the system. The units are 20-feet by 8-feet in size and are metal Foam Recycling Containers. The air is removed safely from the units and the end result, the pure polystyrene has a high resale value, explained Troiano.
He told the NEKWMD supervisors that each foam-cycle system comes with one all-weather Foam Collection Container, and those can be placed at multiple locations throughout a town or at a university.
The units are equipped with a high efficiency Foam Densifier machine which safely chops and heats the foam to reduce its size by removing the air inside the foam. Foam packaging is made up of 98 percent air and 2 percent of polystyrene plastic. The foam that’s reduced is at a 90-to-one ratio, he said, showing a photo of a woman standing with the before, and after, amounts of the product.
About 3,500 pounds of the polystyrene product was distilled down to just three pallets of densified foam ingots, the word for the reduced sized product, shared Troiano.
The presentation noted that the foam, though lightweight, is rigid and voluminous and takes up a lot of space and is costly to dispose of. “It’s a quite interesting and rewarding program; I’m really excited about being part of it,” Troiano said.
Troiano shared information about other markets for the ingots, including a Quebec company.
“You can choose where you send it to,” he said of the reduced foam products resale potential.
Foam Cycle has earned multiple awards for its work in the recycling industry.
Troiano offered to deliver a densifier unit at no cost for six months and see how the system works — and he will collect it if the district doesn’t like it.
The ingots are warm when they are produced, and a well-ventilated area with a fan is recommended, said Troiano, in response to questions from some board members. The machines can process up to 200 gallons of foam in an hour.
“It’s a pretty incredible machine, actually,” said Troiano.
He said the units will last 10-plus years, “I know some that are out there for 10 years, obviously it depends on its use. It will have a full warranty on it.”
The material has a high resale value, “but you can’t get lost in that … it’s really the impact this is making,” stressed Troiano of the environmental positives of pulling the foam products out of the waste stream and out of landfills.
Troiano was asked if the recycled product is being used at all in 3D printing; he said, “It’s coming, but I don’t think it’s here yet.”
The cost of the system delivered is $48,500, and Troiano said there may be grants available that the district could go after.
Paul Tomasi, the executive director of the NEKWMD said at $600 a ton for resale of the recycled foam, that will help offset some of the costs should the district make the investment ultimately, but that would take some time to get to that amount, and the district would go after grant opportunities if the board decides it wants to purchase the unit after the trial.
Another board member asked if the district would be able to accept foam from non-member towns, and Tomasi said the trial would be in a few select locations to see how it goes, with Lyndonville being the primary location.
The focus would be mainly on the packaging foam, said Tomasi, not the food-waste foam.
Both types of foam could be collected and processed ultimately, depending what the district decides to do, said Troiano.
“When I think of foam recycling I think in terms of release to the environment,” said Tomasi. “To try and capture that so it’s not being released to the environment … manufacturers have gone away from foam … but it’s still being used.”
Keeping the product out of the waste stream and bringing in some revenue would be positive, said Tomasi.
He added that while the food industry is reducing use of foam, that it’s use for packaging and the increase of home deliveries through the pandemic and persisting, has seen foam packaging use increase exponentially. He said that Rotary clubs have taken an interest in the programs, as well, and have been supportive of the foam-recycling initiative.
Tomasi said he didn’t think there was any risk to the district to undertake the 6-month trial system.
