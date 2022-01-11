LYNDONVILLE — The Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District (NEKWMD) ended the year in the black by close to $75,000, according to a recent January update issued by Executive Director Paul Tomasi.
“For the year, revenues exceed expenses by $74,405.44,” he said. “For the year, revenues ended approximately 22 percent above projections, while expenses ended approximately 13 percent above projections… Surcharge revenues and recycling markets remain strong. Cardboard, mixed paper, rigid plastic and scrap metal are still generating revenue above their historical averages, although there have been some recent declines from earlier peaks this fall.”
He anticipated strong markets to continue in 2022, “with some minor decreases in commodity pricing especially plastic,” he said.
Tomasi asked the board to await the final audited financial figures, expected in March, before any decisions were made to allocate surplus funds.
Lyndon Property Tax
Tomasi also provided a brief update about the back and forth with Lyndon officials to try to reach a host town agreement; the district has maintained it is a municipality and therefore does not pay property taxes to the town, while the town had sought to tax the district’s Church Street property for the past several years.
A host town agreement to benefit Lyndon in lieu of collecting property taxes has been reached with the help of a mediator, and must be first approved by the NEKWMD Board and the Lyndon Select Board before it can be returned to a judge for court approval.
The NEKWMD Board did approve the initial mediated agreement earlier, but Lyndon’s Select Board wanted to make some changes to the agreement and has returned the document with its proposed amendments, Tomasi told the board in his recent communication.
“The Town of Lyndon made a counter-proposal to our Host Town Agreement proposal,” wrote Tomasi. “The committee working on the matter (Nick Rivers, Walter McNeil and myself) rejected Lyndon’s counter-proposal.”
Tomasi said the differences involve costs for composting and the percentage that Lyndon pays.
“It looks like we’ve agreed in principle, but both Boards will need to accept the final agreement,” he said in an email. “If all goes well, our Board will consider it on February 8, 2022.
On Monday Lyndon Municipal Administrator Justin Smith said the town couldn’t comment until negotiations finish.
Plastic Film
Tomasi told the board that the district has been able to get rid of more plastic film that had been stored at the district’s Church Street facility for some time.
“We were finally successful in moving our 3rd load of plastic film. We have 22 bales of film remaining (almost one entire truckload). Due to the winter weather, we will wait until spring before we can consider moving the last of the film.”
He stated, “To summarize the plastic film situation – we were able to move approximately 120,000 lbs. of film and have less than 40,000 lbs. remaining. Depending on market conditions this spring, we may be able to move the final load sometime in April or May. If we have to landfill the remaining material, I estimate a cost of approximately $3,000. This figure is based on current costs for trucking and tipping.”
No meeting is scheduled for January 2022.
