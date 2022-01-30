NEKWMD Looking For Legislative Help With Budget Vote

LYNDONVILLE - The Executive Committee of the Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District (NEKWMD) has issued its annual report for Town Meeting Day, but there is some question as to how the annual budget for the district will be passed due to statewide legislation allowing towns to change the dates of their annual meetings - and a request for legislative relief to allow the NEKWMD Board of Supervisors to approve the budget again this year.
The NEKWMD is entering 2022 with a proposed budget of $846,615.50 – an increase of 4.6% compared to 2021, according to the recently published and distributed report.
Paul Tomasi, executive director of the NEKWMD, said in recent days that a notice was sent out to the nearly 50 communities served by the waste district - and it may be updated if the situation changes, noting, “The Legislature passed S172, which essentially was the same bill as H48 last year. However, there was one thing left out of S172 that was in H48 – the Waste District budget vote.”
“Since towns are now allowed (again and for good reason) to change the dates of their town meetings, our budget approval process has been thrown into disarray,” Tomasi explained of the recent communication to member towns. “Our Charter designates Town Meeting Day as the date of our annual meeting and requires an Australian Ballot vote on our budget. Two towns have already changed their town meeting dates (Barnet and Sheffield), so we are seeking the same legislative relief we sought last year – allow the Board of Supervisors to approve the budget.”
Tomasi said, “We may pursue a charter change to try and make this permanent, but that will be a Board decision.”
“The last time the District pursued a similar charter change (2016), it was defeated by one vote (the vote requires a two-thirds majority, so it wasn’t necessarily defeated, it just fell short by one vote,” he explained of the situation with the waste district budget and the upcoming Town Meeting process in Vermont.
Tomasi noted on Wednesday in an email to the newspaper that, “The House Government Operations Committee voted 10-0-1 yesterday to approve a legislative remedy on our behalf. We are hopeful the Senate will act quickly and we’ll have some definitive, short-term solution within the next couple of weeks. That will give us a couple of weeks to inform our membership and get the word out.”
NEKWMD Executive Committee Annual Report
In anticipation of the annual Vermont Town Meeting Day, the NEKWMD’s Executive Committee issued its annual report, which is printed in town meeting day reports across many of the member towns.
The report notes, “The NEKWMD finished 2021 by processing slightly more recycling compared to 2020 – 2,952 tons in 2021 compared to 2,882 tons in 2020. Significant increases in organics, cardboard, and scrap metal offset decreases in mixed paper. Most other material
tonnages were at or slightly above 2020 amounts. Recycling markets were very strong for nearly all of 2021.”
Finances are in good shape at the district, which serves as a municipality, the report goes on.
And the pandemic has not created major difficulties this calendar year for NEKWMD operations, the committee notes.
“The District ended 2021 with a surplus of $74,405.44. Revenues in 2021 were 22% above projections, while expenses were 13% above projections. The COVID-19 pandemic did not disrupt our work schedule to any large degree in 2021,” according to the report. “In fact, the main impact of the pandemic on District operations was to drive commodity prices to near record levels. Revenues for the sale of recyclables, the surcharge, grants, and recycling pick-up fees were the primary drivers for above average revenues in 2021.”
Fees will not be increasing, and some will go down.
The report notes, “Fees used to generate revenues will remain mostly unchanged or decrease in 2022. The per capita assessment will decrease from $0.94/person to $0.84/person, the surcharge will remain the same at $24.99, and hauling fees will remain unchanged at
$49 and $33/stop for facilities and schools, respectively.’”
Membership in the district is stable, “There were no additions or subtractions to the District membership in 2021. We continue to serve the largest geographical area and largest number of towns (49) in the State. Our population served is 3rd in the state behind only Chittenden Solid Waste District and the Central Vermont Solid Waste Management District.”
Proposed budget for 2022
The report notes that, “The NEKWMD is entering 2022 with a proposed budget of $846,615.50 – an increase of 4.6% compared to 2021. The NEKWMD was staffed by nine full-time and three part-time employees in 2021.”
It goes on, noting, “Each of the member Towns is entitled to representation by at least one Supervisor. The Board of Supervisors is the principal authority over the NEKWMD and the primary means of contact with the member towns. The Board of Supervisors meets monthly with the District’s Executive Director to set the direction of NEKWMD policy.”
“Since the surcharge on trash is based on the amount of waste produced, members have a clear opportunity to control their waste management costs. Costs can decrease as waste generation rates decrease and recycling rates increase,” the executive committee report continues.
It concludes, “We would like to express our appreciation to our able staff for their continuing commitment to our mission. The 47,600 residents of 49 Towns throughout the Northeast Kingdom can be assured that the NEKWMD will continue to address their waste management concerns in a timely and environmentally sound fashion.”
