LYNDONVILLE — At the most recent meeting of the Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District’s (NEKWMD) Board of Supervisors, the board met in executive session via Zoom with legal counsel Ron Shems of Tarrant, Gillies, Richardson, Shems-Attorneys at Law to discuss the Vermont Attorney General’s ruling on Chittenden Solid Waste District’s (CSWD) management of glass.

The board remained in the closed session for 48 minutes, the record of the meeting shows, and on exiting the session, a motion to oppose the AG’s settlement with the Chittenden County district was made, and that “… monies from any Supplemental Environmental Project (SEP — part of the settlement) should not be used in any way that would benefit the defendant.”

