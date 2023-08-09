LYNDON — In the Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District, batteries are a charged issue.
During the NEKWMD Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, members raised safety concerns over lithium-ion battery disposal.
Supervisors worry that battery fires and explosions will occur more frequently as greater amounts of larger lithium-ion batteries enter the waste stream.
“We’re just going to keep getting more and more of these batteries, and bigger and bigger batteries,” said Corey Raynor, outreach coordinator for the waste district.
Raynor is in the process of distributing grant-funded “battery incident kits” to NEKWMD facilities.
The kits — which include safety goggles, high heat gloves, a fire blanket and a fire suppression pad — would allow transfer station staff to safely extinguish a smaller lithium-ion battery fire.
However, Raynor said, the goal is for transfer stations to properly screen and store batteries so that a fire or explosion never occurs, and the kits are never required.
“What I’ve been telling people is I don’t want to ever see [the kits] used,” Raynor said. “I want dust to collect on it and for it to never be an issue.”
NEKWMD director Paul Tomasi said the waste district has collected lithium-ion batteries for years “without incident 99 percent of the time.”
He said waste district attendants were knowledgeable and knew how to identify and handle “problem” batteries.
However, NEKWMD did have a battery ignite in its trash baler. Fortunately, the baler was tightly packed and the fire died from a lack of oxygen.
“We dodged a bullet,” Tomasi said.
It has become a nationwide issue.
From Jan. 1, 2021, through Nov. 28, 2022, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission received reports of at least 208 fire or overheating incidents involving [e-scooters and e-bicycles] in 39 states, resulting in at least 19 fatalities, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The New York City Fire Department reported that rechargeable lithium-ion batteries had caused more than 400 fires over the last four years, resulting in more than 300 injuries, 12 deaths, and damage to more than 320 structures and more than 100 non-structures.
NEKWMD supervisors agreed that the migration of lithium-ion batteries from small devices to larger applications (e.g. e-bikes, electric vehicles and solar power) would pose greater risks, as transfer stations received larger batteries.
This year NEKWMD received its first car battery.
“Before any of these cars hit the road, there should have been a plan in place to recover the batteries,” Tomasi said. “There’s been no forethought.”
While the “battery incident kits” can help transfer station attendants to snuff out a laptop battery fire, it won’t help with larger batteries, said supervisor Ken Johnston of Greensboro.
Johnston described asking three fire/EMS personnel about battery fires and all three gave him the same advice: They said “you don’t want to get near one of these things. If it starts smoking you just get out. Let the fire department handle it, forget the facility, and just get out.”
