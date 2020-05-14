LYNDONVILLE — The Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District is working on plans to help local businesses and residents comply with a law that requires them to recycle food scraps.
The waste district secured a $250,000 grant from the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources to help create food scrap composting capacity. NEKWMD Executive Director explained the grant to the Board of Supervisors from 35-of-the-50 member towns. The online meeting drew a record crowd.
Also during the annual meeting, Nick Rivers of Albany was elected as chair of the Board of Supervisors; Walter McNeil Jr. of Danville was chosen as vice-chair; Gene Perkins of Ryegate as clerk; and Paulette Routhier as treasurer, representing the towns of Bloomfield, Brunswick and Maidstone.
Composting Grant, Plans
The quarter-million dollar ANR grant for composting facilities - or a facility - was one of the main topics discussed at Tuesday’s annual meeting.
News of the grant was communicated in mid-March from the commissioner of the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, Peter Walke.
A copy of that letter was part of this week’s NEKWMD packet for the town representatives attending the annual waste district meeting.
NEKWMD staff made a successful plea to the Senate Committee on Natural Resources and Energy. Walke explained, “that the Northeast Kingdom lacks sufficient food scrap management capacity for commercial haulers to haul and deposit food scraps from generators in the Northeast Kingdom region.”
The grant was made to NEKWMD from the Waste Management Assistance Fund. There is no matching funding requirement for the district and the grant was non-competitive, the letter from Walke outlines.
A third party operator may operate the facility for the waste district, the memo states.
The grant funds are for a food scrap management facility which can be composting, organics transfer, or anaerobic digester facility. Vermont has a July 1 deadline looming for when the food scrap mandate takes effect.
“The residential portion has been addressed through drop-off centers scattered throughout the region (exact locations are on our website),” Tomasi said. “The commercial portion has been more problematic - hence the grant.”
“The implementation of the grant will not occur in time to meet the deadline,” said Tomasi, adding that makes it “unclear what that means as far as enforcement from the State goes.”
Tomasi asked those on the Tuesday meeting by Zoom - especially select board members - if their towns may have a piece of public property which the waste district could construct a regional composting facility.
“We were looking for public property to compost on, because of the grant situation it would be difficult to enter into a public-private partnership, although not impossible,” Tomasi explained.
Tomasi was asked what kind of site will be needed if a town has one and he said five acres minimum, and with well-drained soils, not near any surface waters.
One board member asked why the district wouldn’t buy a piece of land, and Tomasi answered, “Because we don’t have the money.”
“If a town already has a parcel I don’t see a benefit, really, and I think in order to sweeten the pot for a town we’d offer them some sort of incentive, a percentage of the tipping fee or something like that to make it worth their while,” Tomasi said.
He said the waste district is working with ANR to develop a Request For Proposals (RFP).
Tomasi said the grant can be used for a single facility or it could be split among several smaller options, and the RFP will be seeking ideas and different approaches to how the region can best deal with organics recycling and composting.
“We have a number of composters in our region who could perhaps benefit by getting a smaller portion of this grant,” said Tomasi.
The district plans to send out the RFP in June, and hopes for a return date for proposals for either August or September, with a 2021 construction date for any projects.
Tomasi was asked if there is enough organics produced in the NEKWMD catchment area to warrant a composting facility, and he did not hesitate, saying, “Absolutely.”
“If we were to fund one large-scale facility that would take care of that capacity but we could also look at funding medium-scale facilities or small-scale, and I use those terms because that’s how the ANR breaks them down,” said Tomasi.
Small is up to 15 tons, medium 15-40 tons, and large is beyond 40 tons, Tomasi said.
He said most farms are “probably already equipped with the machinery necessary to manage” a compost operation, including a bucket loader, and a concrete pad.
“It would be nice if we could all take a field trip to see Eric Paris’s facility sometime in Lyndonville, it’s not an overly complicated setup,” said Tomasi of the farm which has a composting operation in place.
“If all the food waste generators participate, and essentially they’ll be required to by law, that could make a large-scale facility worthwhile,” said Tomasi.
He said the district is hopeful that “some town has a piece of land, and that we would enter into an agreement for a site and then have a private entity operate,” the facility.
Hoping For Organics Composting Delay
One board member asked about the composting moving forward with restaurants and schools closed amid the pandemic; businesses were to come on-line this July 1 to meet the law.
The law was supposed to be in effect nearly two years ago and has been pushed out already, said Tomasi who said he believes an extension is needed.
Tomasi said there has been discussion about the state pushing the law out to January 2021, saying if restaurants and other businesses that are barely re-opening after the pandemic around July 1 are required to divert their food waste by law, “It seems like it’s just piling it on.”
“They clearly have the opportunity to move the deadline into the future,” said Tomasi. “The current situation isn’t normal and if anything warranted pushing this off into the future, I think a global pandemic might be at the top of the list.”
