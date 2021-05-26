NEK Gleaners is up, running and carefully planning for the future.
The program, a project of the Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District (NEKWMD) in partnership with Salvation Farms of Morrisville, Harvest Against Hunger, and AmeriCorps, aims to collect and distribute unsalable yet edible produce from farms around the Kingdom.
In mid-April, efforts were bolstered by the arrival of AmeriCorps VISTA service member Gillian D’Acierno, who will lead the project.
D’Acierno has been hard at work making connections and understanding the multi-year history of the project. She also conducted their first-ever glean at last Saturday’s St. Johnsbury farmers’ market.
D’Acierno is no stranger to the NEK or to service: she went to Dartmouth, where she originally fell in love with the state across the river.
After graduation, she joined the Peace Corps. However, her service in Togo was cut short by the pandemic after 10 months.
“It was hugely disappointing and really hard,” said D’Acierno on Tuesday. “But I have always said that it’s the closed door that opens the window.”
D’Acierno ended up taking a six-month AmeriCorps position last summer with the Old Stone House in Brownington. There, she really fell for the NEK.
“I felt really welcomed and appreciated how strong the community is and how giving everybody was,” D’Acierno said.
During her time in Brownington, she heard of and started gleaning as a volunteer with Salvation Farms.
“I was really interested in what they were doing — that it was a really hands-on and grassroots community-based effort, but at the same time, it was an approach that really focused on systemic change,” D’Acierno said. “It’s not about temporary relief but promoting food sovereignty and trying to build a really robust and strong local food system.”
Shannon Choquette, the outreach coordinator for the NEKWMD, has been working towards a gleaning organization for the past few years via conversations with Salvation Farms and key area players. Choquette said that D’Acierno has really hit the ground running and that the volunteer’s previous NEK experiences and connections have already proved beneficial.
“Gillian is so motivated to start things,” said Choquette. “Her energy and the way that she approaches this are the leadership necessary to make NEK Gleaners successful.”
D’Acierno said that her experience talking to farmers and collecting produce at the farmers’ market has already been very positive.
“A lot of the farmers expressed interest in getting local food to the food programs, but that resources — including the time required to deliver the produce — are really tight,” she said. “We hope that’s where the gleaning program can come in.”
This summer, NEK Gleaners hopes to start field gleans.
Interested volunteers can register to be notified of such opportunities on the Vermont Gleaning Collective’s website at vermontgleaningcollective.org/accounts/register. According to Choquette, the collective is a cohort of Vermont gleaning organizations and a great resource for the burgeoning NEK program.
Area farms and other potential partners can get in touch with D’Acierno directly at nekgleans@gmail.com and further information can be found on nekwmd.org
“A lot of this is already happening,” said Choquette. “We’re hopeful that, even if farmers already do some type of donation, they can partner with NEK Gleaners so we can make things easier for them in whatever way we can.”
“It’s a question of: how can we grow the program to capture produce from farms where they’re not donating yet, and also make it more efficient for farms that already are,” she added.
NEK Gleaners recently connected with Melissa Grella, founder and executive director of Taproot, across the river in Lancaster, N.H. The two organizations spoke about Taproot’s gleaning efforts and the possibility of collaborating to ensure that local food reaches its highest benefit: being eaten by people.
As NEK Gleaners gets off the ground, NEKWMD is looking for funding opportunities for a dedicated vehicle.
Right now, initial gleans are focused on St. J distribution sites — Kingdom Community Services and NEKCA food shelves — but D’Acierno hopes to develop efficient transport routes to serve more northern parts of the NEK once they start receiving a steady volume of gleaned produce.
Another effort, already in the works, is a potential prefabricated walk-in cooler to help with storage and distribution.
Salvation Farms has submitted a proposal to the Attorney General’s office for cooler infrastructure funds. Such funding would come from fines imposed on Chittenden’s Solid Waste District for prior improper glass dumping.
Choquette said that NEK Gleaners is looking for a partner that could offer the physical space to host the cooler.
“It feels like things are getting very real and now we’re really going to have to start making some true investments in this,” she said.
Thus far, gleaned produce is being delivered to Kingdom Community Services.
“It’s a really great relationship,” said D’Acierno. “Meal site coordinators are really flexible and excited to have fresh produce and to be creative with what we give them.”
According to a 2016 Salvation Farms study, there are an estimated 1.2 million pounds of produce and berries not harvested from NEK farms annually.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.