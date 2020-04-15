NEKWMD Taps Into Line Of Credit, Income Down, Worrisome Future

LYNDONVILLE — Some municipal transfer stations and recycling centers went offline the past month amid concerns with the Coronavirus pandemic.
Waste management is an essential service, and ongoing, but it’s taking a hit.
That was the news at the Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District’s board meeting held by Zoom on Tuesday evening, with concerns over waste management and recycling across the more than four dozen member towns.
Staff at NEKWMD are working reduced hours, 24 instead of 40, and are staggered to allow for social distancing.
Revenues are down, and the district is facing a deficit, which is not uncommon this time of year. The addition of the COVID-19 pandemic, though, adds a worrisome layer to the district’s coffers.
One upside of the meeting was that the district, with nearly 50 representatives and a chronic problem getting a quorum at meetings, is seeing the 23 required reps at a meeting easily accomplished with the phone call-in meetings, versus long drives from across the vast territory to the meeting place in Lyndonville.
A total of 23 towns needed to be represented for the meeting to go forward, which at some points saw background noises, including Happy Birthday being sung in one household and later a dog barking loudly.
Directors joined from 27 towns: Albany, Barnet, Bloomfield, Brighton, Brownington, Brunswick, Cabot, Charleston, Corinth, Danville, Derby, East Haven, Glover, Greensboro, Groton, Holland, Irasburg, Kirby, Lyndon, Maidstone, Marshfield, Newbury, Newport Center, Ryegate, Sutton, Topsham and Westmore.
$80K Line of Credit Approved
Paul Tomasi, the executive director of the waste management district said he spent time on Tuesday writing to the bank to help obtain a desperately-needed line of credit.
He said the district is about $36,000 “in the hole right now,” which is not atypical because of surcharge revenues being low in the winter months.
The district tends to catch up mid-May, but, he cautioned, “Obviously this isn’t a typical year, so I am a little nervous about that.”
He said $16,000 had to be transferred from the NEKWMD existing line of credit to pay some bills that are outstanding and to make payroll.
Tomasi asked to be able to tap the line of credit — $80,000 — more, and he said April is a hard month due to there being three payroll periods.
He said there is $39,000 in accounts payable on the books, “We’ve got some bills to pay.”
The waste district does not qualify for the paycheck protection program that many businesses right now are able to take advantage of, from FEMA to the Small Business Administration.
Tomasi said the loss of income hitting the waste district is expected to worsen, with a drop in March and April.
Tomasi said he reached out to Congressman Peter Welch’s office to see if there is any kind of federal relief, and he also reached out to Sen. John Rodgers, and to the Vermont League of Cities and Towns. He said he was also going to reach out to State Rep. Kitty Toll, chair of the House Appropriations Committee, to see if there is any help for municipalities.
“We seem to be kind of a forgotten entity,” said Tomasi; the waste district is a municipality. “Right now, it doesn’t look real promising.”
Tomasi said that a future stimulus package “may include some money for municipalities such as ours.”
“I’m hoping that once we get through May … that we’ll be in a better position so we won’t have to apply for the credit as much,” said Tomasi.
He said the volume of recyclables is down because some facilities are closed to recycling.
Tomasi said there is also increased volume in some facilities “because surrounding facilities have closed.”
The board approved the line of credit being used for up to $80,000 to cover the waste district’s cash needs.
“I think $80,000 will be sufficient; I’m not entirely sure the bank will give us the full amount,” said Tomasi. “We could get to a point where if our state of emergency is extended, we simply run out of money.”
Tomasi said the district is working to control costs, but with revenues struggling, “I’m definitely looking at things to cut … We’re trying to cut costs wherever we can.”
One of the directors said he supported the line of credit so that the district can continue services, but he expressed deep concern about running in the red for long.
Continuing for now with operations to keep the district’s work afloat was supported unanimously by the board.
Some Town Transfer Stations Closed, Some Opening Back Up
He said most of the recycling facilities which remain open are seeing steady intake, but some are down, including Cabot and Greensboro.
“There’s a fairly long list of facilities that have closed. Concord closed their facility and re-opened it, and Jay did the same thing. Morgan is going to start collecting recycling again May 2,” said Tomasi. “I know a couple of people have asked me for guidance. I’m no public health official. I referred them to the Department of Health.”
He said, “In some places it’s easy to keep people separated, in other places, where you have a shipping container, not so easy.”
A complete list of changes to recycling center operations is on the NEKWMD website, nekwmd.org.
Haulers Request Break In Surcharge
Two requests from haulers to reduce the district’s surcharge, which is 56 percent of the district’s budget, came in.
Tomasi said, “Haulers are having a tough time of it right now. Their commercial essentially evaporated.”
He said residential hauling is increasing, “One of the results of the pandemic is they’re cleaning out their houses because they don’t have anything else to do.”
“Commercial customers on a whole tend to pay on time,” said Tomasi, compared to residential customers for the haulers’ businesses.
While sympathetic, Tomasi said the district really can’t lower or suspend the surcharge, as it’s critical income to stay afloat for the NEKWMD’s operations.
“If we were to lower that, I think we would be shooting ourselves in the foot,” said Tomasi. “I don’t think we’re in a position where we could lower the surcharge or suspend making those payments.”
The board voted to drop any late penalties and interest on hauler surcharge payments for now, and strongly supported having Tomasi look for help, so that more local help for haulers can be offered.
In six months the board will revisit the issue, and may look to offer more relief if the district is in a position to do that.
NEKWMD, a sanitation and recycling regional service, was identified as an essential service by Gov. Phil Scott, said Tomasi.
A question about allowing the public continuing to access the recycling facility on Church Street in Lyndonville at the NEKWMD building was asked, and Tomasi said, “So far it hasn’t been a huge issue. I haven’t seen what it’s like here on a Saturday, but judging by the tonnage that we record on a Saturday, the volume is definitely down.”
