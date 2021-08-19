NEKWMD, Town Of Lyndon, Begin Mediation On Property Tax Dispute

LYNDONVILLE — The Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District (NEKWMD) and the Town of Lyndon recently took part in a mediation session to try to work out an ongoing disagreement about property taxes for the Church Street recycling facility and offices.
At its most recent meeting of the District’s Board of Supervisors for the nearly 50 towns served by the waste district, a municipality, the board decided it would discuss the matter in open session and did not need a closed-door session.
Paul Tomasi, the executive director of the waste District, informed the Board that he, the Board of Supervisors Chair, Nick Rivers, and Vice-Chair Walter McNeil would attend the mediation session on behalf of the District.
Tomasi explained that the District’s tax status needs to be clarified. Then he was confident the district could “pursue a host town agreement with the Town of Lyndon without a mediator.”
The district’s original draft of a host proposal was rejected by the town, records show. The draft was intended as a starting point for negotiations.
“If I had to describe the mediation process in one word, it would be ‘unproductive’,” Tomasi said in an interview with the newspaper. “I guess that’s all I can say about that at this time. We did agree to schedule a meeting to discuss some figure that were provided to the town over two years ago. That meeting is scheduled to take place on the 27th of August.”
Lyndon Municipal Administrator Justin Smith on Thursday said, “We met with our attorney to discuss the status. The first mediation has taken place with no decision.”
The mediation session was via Zoom but the NEKWMD representatives traveled to Montpelier to be at the District’s lawyer’s office.
“This has been going on since 2019 and I feel like first and foremost, we just need to get clarification on our tax status,” said Tomasi. “We need to get some resolution on our tax status. That’s our position going in, I don’t know how the Board feels about anything beyond that.”
The District was not taxed for many years, but received a municipal property tax bill for the first time several years ago and has been contesting that they are taxable, arguing they are an exempt municipality.
“We provide far more to the town than what they’re providing to us,” Tomasi said.
Tomasi explained features that distinguish the Lyndon facility from others, including:
• Lyndon doesn’t have to pay to have their recyclables hauled;
• Greater access than any other town 31 hours/week compared to the next closest town (Wheelock) at 16 hours/week;
• Leaf and yard waste drop-off;
• Freon-containing appliance collection and processing;
• Tire collection;
• Household hazardous waste services by appointment.
Additionally, Tomasi explained survey results that identified 89% of food waste service users were Lyndon residents.
“We can enter into a PILOT or a host town agreement, we had a framework that we started out with … and it was just flat-out rejected. We have a starting point, the big question is whether we are subject to the tax. Once that gets settled we can determine if the town is willing to sand or plow or driveway, we can host Green Up Day,” and more, said Tomasi. “The tax situation needs to be resolved.”
He said, “They’ve given us cost estimates for services that they provide us.”
“They do provide water and sewer, which we pay for, police protection and things like that,” said Tomasi. “Even if you accept those figures, the cost of providing an attendant, the hazardous waste services … all those things far exceed those other things.”
“There has been a give and take over the years,” said Tomasi.
One of the Board of Supervisors members said in state law it lays out that the waste district is exempt from taxes, he asked if the NEKWMD should look for a new home that would exempt their facility.
“I would hope it wouldn’t come to that,” said Tomasi, saying it would be costly and that the District is centrally located. “If we can just resolve the tax issue, I think we’ll be fine.”
Tomasi said, “It should be black and white, either we are or we aren’t tax-exempt. My understanding is the court won’t take this up until we go through mediation.”
Tomasi said of the Town of Lyndon’s position, “They received a letter from the State Property Valuation that suggested that we may be subject to the tax.”
“We aggrieved our taxes to the town, they denied our grievance … so the next logical step is the court and the court said we’re not going to talk to you until you go to mediation,” said Tomasi.
Tomasi said, “Lyndon is part of our geographic service area … since Lyndon is in our jurisdiction, they’re a member, we’re not subject, at least that’s our interpretation … our legal counsel has advised us that we are in the same geographical service area, they are a member and we’re not subject to the tax.”
Positive Financial Update
During the meeting, Tomasi also “informed the Board that the District is having one of it’s best years financially in 10-15 years. Markets remain strong and increasing. Paul explained that revenues were up and expenses were down.”
