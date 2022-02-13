LYNDONVILLE — A dispute about whether the Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District (NEKWMD) was responsible for paying property taxes for its building and land on Church Street in Lyndonville has dragged on for several years, and led to a court-mediated settlement, agreed to in recent days by the waste district board.
The board had earlier approved a version of the Host Town Agreement the two sides have been working on in mediation, but the Lyndon Select Board wanted to make some changes to that draft, so the agreement had to be voted on again.
During a virtual meeting of the NEKWMD board, also held in-person at the waste district’s offices on Tuesday evening, the board nearly unanimously approved the agreement which will see the district provide benefits to the Town of Lyndon but not pay property taxes.
Only a Lyndon representative on the Board of Supervisors for the waste district, Steve Gray, abstained from the action to approve the settlement agreement putting an end to the long-running disagreement about whether the town could levy property tax on the waste district. The district had not been taxed for a number of years buty several years ago the town sent them a tax bill, starting the dispute.
The Caledonia Superior Court settlement agreement and proposed order now signed by the NEKWMD Board of Supervisors settles that the waste district is tax-exempt, and is a municipality in its own right, with the crux of the settlement agreement stating, “The Property is owned by the NEKWMD, within the NEKWMD’s territorial limits, and is used exclusively by the NEKWMD for its municipal purposes.
The Property is exempt from property taxes barring an intervening change in the law, the Property’s public use, or Property ownership.
Consistent with NEKWMD’s municipal ownership and use of the Property, the Property was exempt from the property taxes in 2018, 2019, 2020, & 2021 and there are no payments, interest or penalties due.
The Lyndon Select Board largely signed off on the latest agreement at its recent meeting, said selectman Dan Daley, adding, “At last week’s meeting, we had one small clarification question for our lawyer who was negotiating for us, but tentatively approved the agreement. He answered our question quickly, so it was signed by Justin (Smith, the town’s municipal administrator.)”
Paul Tomasi, executive director of the waste district, in the February meeting notes for members of the NEKWMD Board, wrote, “Our legal counsel has advised us that an agreement in principle has been reached with the Town of Lyndon. Both Boards now have to approve the agreement before it can take effect. We had been hoping to enter the Host Town Agreement at the beginning of the calendar year, but it’s looking more like the beginning of March 2022.”
After the meeting, Tomasi said, “I think everyone involved will all agree that this was a long time coming and we’re glad to be able to put it behind us.”
Under the terms of the agreement, Lyndon will pay 75 percent of the waste district’s actual costs for compost totes and composting, and, under one of the changes made to the agreed-to draft, “If the town elects to develop and actually implements its own composting program, it will not be obligated to continue to pay NEKWMD 75 percent of the actual costs. The parties will determine the impact of the Town’s usage of NEKWMD’s composting services and negotiate a new payment percentage and the effective date of the adjusted payment percentage at that time.”
Additionally, “The NEKWMD agrees to host Lyndon’s Green-Up day activities at no charge. The Town of Lyndon shall pay for the disposal of Green-Up wastes.”
The agreement also lays out, “The NEKWMD shall not bill the Town of Lyndon for the actual costs of the walk-in attendant working on Wednesdays.”
“The Town of Lyndon agrees to cap the per-use charge of the Public Safety building at $25, provided that for any year in which the Town’s general charges for use of the Public Safety Building are increased, the NEKWMD shall pay the $25 per use fee plus 50 percent of the amount of such increased fee,” the agreement goes on.
The agreement is in effect for five years, and they may “enter into good-faith negotiations to renew or revise the Agreement prior to its expiration,” the document concludes.
