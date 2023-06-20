LYNDONVILLE — At last week’s meeting of the Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District’s Board of Supervisors, waste district Executive Director Paul Tomasi updated the board on the monitoring of a compost operation in West Charleston’s status with state agencies.

Tomasi said there had been discussions earlier as “to who had jurisdiction at the state level” in working to address compliance and oversight at the property, operated as Blue Farm - formerly called Northeast Kingdom Community Compost.

