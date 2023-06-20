LYNDONVILLE — At last week’s meeting of the Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District’s Board of Supervisors, waste district Executive Director Paul Tomasi updated the board on the monitoring of a compost operation in West Charleston’s status with state agencies.
Tomasi said there had been discussions earlier as “to who had jurisdiction at the state level” in working to address compliance and oversight at the property, operated as Blue Farm - formerly called Northeast Kingdom Community Compost.
Staff from the Vermont Department of Agriculture visited the site and issued a letter, Tomasi updated board members, “saying it does not meet the definition of a farm, they will not assume jurisdiction of the site.”
“DEC (the Division of Environmental Conservation under the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources) will assume jurisdiction of the site, which means they (the compost site owners) need to seek a permit for the processing of food scraps at their West Charleston site,” Tomasi explained. “As far as I know, they have not done that; they have indicated to me that they are hauling their food scraps to Eric Paris (who operates a compost site) in Lyndonville.”
Tomasi said, “I know some of the material is going there, but I don’t know how much, and I don’t know if they’re continuing to try and do something at the West Charleston site. It’s been two months since I’ve actually been to the site. I’ve had some feedback from neighbors, but I need to get up there and see what’s going on.”
“You might ask yourself, ‘Why does it matter who has jurisdiction?’ ” Tomasi posed, responding to his question, “Our permitting process says they will abide by all state and local regulations; Charleston does not have local zoning, they do have some nuisance ordinances … and the Department of Agriculture has only accepted best practices. If they were under the jurisdiction of the Department of Agriculture, they would just have to follow those best practices. Since Ag has in essence tossed the hot potato to DEC, DEC has specific permitting requirements.”
Tomasi said, “They can’t hold a permit with us (the NEKWMD) because they are not abiding by the state regulations, therefore they are not abiding by our regulations.”
He said one of the chief issues that has raised concerns is the proximity of the compost operation to the edge of the road, saying it needs to be moved back, calling that “probably the biggest issue.”
“They had at one point a decent setup,” Tomasi said. “They had chickens they were feeding the food scraps to, and an electric fence to keep the chickens in and the predators out. It hasn’t been kept up; noboby lives on the property. I’m not sure when someone goes up there, my guess is just to drop food waste … there are no permanent structures on the site.”
ANR Letter To Compost Operation
The letter sent to the compost operation’s owners, Kathleen Lyford and Rodger French (via email), states in part, “The Solid Waste Management Program (Program) is in receipt of the June 8, 2023 farm determination letter addressed to you from the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets (AAFM) in which you were notified that your composting site is unable to meet the siting requirements for farming under the Required Agricultural Practices.”
“The Agency of Natural Resources has jurisdiction over the management of solid wastes in Vermont - including food waste composting operations that have been determined by AAFM to not qualify as ‘farming’. Additionally, the Program is aware of three pending complaints regarding unpermitted solid waste management activities, odors and environmental impacts from the practices at this location. This letter is intended to outline the path for your operation to achieve compliance with the Vermont Solid Waste Management Rules (Rules) and achieve a prompt resolution to the open complaints,” the letter lays out.
The letter outlines several options the owners may follow through on to come into compliance, including obtaining a Solid Waste Certification or Registration for composting which will require information on the maximum volume and types of materials to be composted at the facility as well as a letter from the NEKWMD that “the facility and its operation are acceptable under the district’s solid waste implementation plan,” among other things.
A second option would be for the couple to “Cease the Activity,” the letter outlines, or under Option 3, they can “Demonstrate Exempt Status” by proving they are processing less than 42 cubic yards per year of waste.
The letter was sent from the Certification and Compliance through the ANR’s Solid Waste Management Program.
Per Capita Assessment - Health Insurance
In his background notes for the meeting, Tomasi noted, “The Board earmarked the per capita assessment for 2023 to fund employer-sponsored health insurance. Efforts to pursue employer-sponsored health insurance have not yielded any positive results. Therefore, any money collected via the per capita assessment in 2023 would not be used for health insurance in 2023. The proposed per capita assessment for 2023 is $1.06.”
Because a hoped-for health insurance program has not yet been determined, Tomasi asked what the board wanted to do regarding the per capita assessment that is already built into the town budgets for the nearly 50-town waste district municipality.
Tomasi explained how the district continues to confront challenges with losing employees who need to find other jobs that come with health plans.
The district formerly had a health plan but discontinued it, and he’s been working to bring a health insurance benefit back to district employees. He said the way the plan used to work, the employee only was covered and could buy in for spouses and children if they so chose.
The per capita assessment in the district’s budget was “originally put in there to pay off the baler, and then in this year’s budget, we were going to use it to re-implement employer-sponsored health care,” Tomasi explained. “It’s probably been close to 10 years since we eliminated that in the district. I thought we could pursue kind of a hybrid approach, but the federal government doesn’t really let you do that. You really have to be all-in as an employer or set everybody loose on the exchange.”
Tomasi explained how the district went from having health insurance to not offering it to staff, “Health insurance was dropped as a cost-saving measure back when the Affordable Care Act was passed (2010 timeframe). It was hoped that employees could go to the exchange and save money by doing so. Turns out that lasted for only a couple of years. The exchange is still there, but not necessarily the affordability. Worst decision of my time here at the District.”
The district is fully staffed at 10 employees, and is down two people now with recent resignations.
Tomasi explained that $1 in assessment for the per capita fee raises $47,500.
Of the delay, he said, “It turned out to be far more complicated that I thought it would be. The simplest path would be for us to start employer-offered health insurance.”
“We just lost two employees this week because they found jobs with health care,” said Tomasi. He said the district has added some other perks such as disability insurance, and a holiday was added last year to paid time off, as well as some wage improvements, but “Since we don’t have (health insurance) I feel like we’re going to continue to lose employees if we don’t offer something.”
Board Chair Nick Rivers said no vote was needed; the assessment is being collected in towns in this year’s budget, and it will be used for health insurance. “As long as we allot that money that’s already been put out to the towns for health insurance … and put it away just for health insurance for the employees and leave it.”
Former Outreach Coordinator
Board member Gaston Bathalon praised the move by former NEKWMD Outreach Coordinator Shannon Choquette, who moved on recently to a new job at the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources.
“To go from working for the waste management district right to ANR speaks highly of your organization and the experience you gave her to allow her to have a successful application,” commented Bathalon. “That someone from this waste management district has moved on to ANR, I congratulate you and I think that speaks very highly of your leadership.”
Tomasi said the credit goes to Shannon, not him.
“I wish I could take more credit, it really is Shannon,” he said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if Shannon moved up quickly in the ANR ranks, she’s that bright.”
Though Choquette has moved on from the NEKWMD, she may still be pitching in.
At Tuesday’s meeting, a proposal to have her attend the district’s monthly meetings via Zoom and be the new minutes clerk at a cost of $50 a meeting to produce minutes was discussed; the board approved hiring a minutes clerk, but not specifically Choquette, as Tomasi said he needed to reach out to her to confirm she’s still available to take the minutes.
Tomasi said he was struggling to get the minutes done by the 5 business days required by statute. The district formerly had a paid minutes clerk prior to him taking that over.
“Shannon could also upload the minutes to our website as this was her responsibility before she departed,” he noted.
Corey Raynor has been hired to replace Choquette and began her duties on May 1st. She plans to attend the board meeting planned in person this summer, noted Tomasi.
In-Person Meeting Planned for August
The board voted nearly unanimously - only one nay from the board member representing the UTGs - to hold an in-person meeting in August, which hasn’t happened since the pandemic struck late in the winter of 2020.
While the new Zoom meeting format has resolved the once difficult-to-achieve quorum required to hold NEKWMD meetings, the desire to see one another in person after so long prevailed and the motion to hold an in-person meeting in August easily passed.
The in-person meeting will be on Aug. 8th at 6:30 p.m. at the Public Safety Building in Lyndonville, preceded at 5:30 p.m. by a waste district’s Executive Board meeting.
