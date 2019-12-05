Nesting Loons Have Record Year

A record 101 pairs of loons nested in Vermont in 2019 with 87 chicks surviving through August. (Photo by Mitch Moraski)

Vermont’s loons are thriving with a record 101 nesting pairs recorded statewide in 2019, the highest since loon monitoring began in 1978, according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and Vermont Center for Ecostudies (VCE).

“Seventy-five of the loon nests successfully produced 115 chicks this year,” said wildlife biologist Eric Hanson with VCE. “Although there were losses, 87 chicks survived through August which exceeded the past five-year average survival of 73 percent.”

