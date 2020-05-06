BURKE — The Vermont Public Utility Commission (PUC) has issued a Certificate of Public Good (CPG) for a 500 kW solar net-metering system for MRFL Solar, LLC, at 37 Mitchell Drive.
The public records for the project show that MRFL is out of Waterbury, Vermont, which brothers William and Victor Veve operate.
They earlier obtained permission to develop a site on Pudding Hill Road for a net-metering project in Lyndon.
According to the public record for the decision, the project “will promote the general good of the State.”
The new solar project was approved in recent weeks by the state PUC with conditions, including that, construction activities are restricted to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday-Friday for the solar project and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays with no construction allowed on Sundays or state or federal holidays.
The approval is contingent on the solar project complying with applicable existing and future statutory requirements and rules and orders of the PUC.
According to the petitioner’s statement as part of the PUC file, the site on Mitchell Drive is a 4.5-acre former sand pit.
One of the permit’s conditions notes that, “All environmental attributes associated with the project’s output, including any renewable energy credits, shall be transferred to Village of Lyndonville Electric Department.”
The credit adjustment of “plus two cents per kilowatt hour shall apply to all energy generated by the net-metering system,” the CPG notes.
Net-Metering Solar = Lost Revenue For LED
Bill Humphrey, general manager of LED, the municipally-owned electric company, said on Tuesday, “This is the Veve brothers, they will locate the parcel and then they look for a developer to help them build the project.”
The developer is Green Lantern, said Humphrey.
Humphrey said, “The way this thing works is they will find a parcel owner (the Veve brothers) that will either sell or lease the parcel that will be party to this, and then they will find financing for the project and a developer, and then they will go and find customers that will take the power off of this project.”
According to Humphrey, LED will receive the renewable energy credit hourly amount specified in the CPG once the project is operational and has customers taking the power, “ … because they’re on our system, they’re on our lines.”
Humphrey said net-metering projects are structured differently, and the number of solar projects on the LED system is having an adverse fiscal effect on the municipally-owned electric company, which he wrote about in his report for the annual meeting for the Village of Lyndonville, in mid-March.
“What it is is that instead of buying their electrons from Lyndonville Electric, they buy it from this solar project, so that’s revenue we don’t collect,” said Humphrey of how the net-metering works.
Last year, Humphrey said $386,000 was lost due to solar projects on the LED system due to net-metering projects, “and so this will be in addition to that $386,000,” he explained of another net-metering project coming onto the system owned by Lyndonville Electric.
“It is the bane of our existence,” said Humphrey of the growing amount of revenue being lost to the net-metering projects. “I’m a full believer in alternative energy sources but it’s disheartening the way the state has structured these projects. They’re essentially subsidized by the rest of our ratepayers. That loss that we’re experiencing, we have yet to go in for a rate case.”
The CPG requires that the project facilities be removed from the site and the site restored to its previous condition once the solar project is no longer in service and that the business must comply with the conditions and terms of de-commissioning, part of the public record for the solar project’s application.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.