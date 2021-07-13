Netafy Expands Regional WiFi Reach, Plans Upgrades

Better internet.
That’s what Netafy, Inc. aims to deliver to households and businesses across rural New Hampshire and Vermont.
The 16-year-old company recently acquired 25 transmission sites from the Northern Community Investment Corporation and expanded its territory by 800-square miles, to include almost all of Coos County (N.H.), chunks of Essex County (Vt.) and Oxford County (Maine), and a portion of the Upper Valley (N.H./Vt.).
Don Dawson, president of Netafy, said the company is in the process of upgrading the newly-added NCIC sites, providing its 2,800 customers with faster connections, and expanding the service into WiFi dead zones.
“We’re going through and systematically upgrading as many of the [NCIC] locations as we can,” Dawson said, noting that the NCIC hardware was approximately 10-years-old and outdated for today’s internet demands, such as video streaming. “We are coming in initially and dramatically increasing the bandwidth capacity that every NCIC customer was getting. And we are in the process of planning out how we will overbuild those towers to put our latest technology on them.”
Some improvements could make a big difference.
Netafy has piped a 20-gigabyte line into a former NCIC transmitter atop Mt. Orne in Lancaster, replacing a 1-gigabyte line, and installed a new 10-gigabyte fiber onramp in Jefferson.
“This service improvement has been in place since July 1, and will allow Netafy to dramatically expand services in that area,” Dawson said.
Also, Netafy will add new high capacity internet coverage to other areas including Gilman, Concord and Waterford, and improve its service through Lunenburg, Lyndonville, Lyman and Lisbon.
Another recently acquired site in the Littleton area will allow Netafy to reach many New Hampshire-Vermont border communities.
In addition, the company aims to boost WiFi service for former NCIC customers in Barnet.
Dawson said the work in Barnet “is not so much based on volume. We’re doing that based on where the service is needed. Where things have to be done now as opposed to later. Because we care, and we’re going to spend the right amount of time to make it right in every area that we can.”
Dawson has spent more than 40 years in the region.
He owned a vacation home in Errol for years before starting Netafy (formerly TCC Skywire) in 2005.
His company aims to address internet equity in rural areas. That issue was made clear during the pandemic, when North Country and Northeast Kingdom residents were forced to work, learn and access medical care from home. Some lacked an adequate internet connection to do so.
“I personally have spent the last 16 years involved in building out exceptional internet service in this area and continuing to try and better that network as technology allows,” he said.
With broadband expansion efforts slow to develop, Dawson said Netafy service will fill the gap for the foreseeable future. He expects it will continue to play a role even after fiber networks finally reach the region.
“We hope to bring more customers higher speed internet everywhere we can,” he said. “We’re probably on a three-month path to make a difference at every sight that we’ve acquired [from NCIC], and those differences could be subtle in certain cases and could be extreme in others. We’re still in the process of evaluating and rolling out that plan. But part of that plan is being implemented as we speak.”
NOTE: A portion of the former NCIC network covering the Franconia/Littleton area will remain with Mountain Top Telecom.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.