New Academy COVID Case Lands 20 People In Quarantine

ST. JOHNSBURY — St. Johnsbury Academy identified a new case of COVID-19 that led officials to put 20 people under quarantine restrictions.
Headmaster Sharon Howell alerted families to the positive case on Wednesday. The member of the Academy community who tested positive has not been in class since March 4.
“Throughout the day we have worked with the Vermont Department of Health as we identified potential contacts,” Howell noted. “They are confident at this time anyone considered a close contact is aware and quarantining.”
She noted the person did not have the virus when last on campus, but the number of identified close contacts to the individual off-campus since the person potentially acquired the virus is significant. She noted “a larger number of close contacts than usual.”
These contacts are also connected to the school community. They number about 20 people; all are under quarantine while test results are sought.
Howell noted there will be no change to the in-class learning plan due to the latest case.
“We are grateful for the quick work and collaboration of our staff in making this determination so quickly,” she stated, “because of their work, we feel confident continuing to stay together on campus.”
The Academy also reached out to boarding families because many of the close contacts identified were dorm students. “Luckily our measures to keep students in pods alongside all the other precautions we take has helped us keep all dorms open and not disrupt classes,” Howell wrote.
On Friday, the Academy reported three cases. Two of those people were on campus last week. The third Academy person hadn’t been on campus since Feb. 18. Officials did note that all three cases were connected. “It was from an off-campus gathering, not an on-campus transmission,” the SJA COVID Response Team stated.
Howell said in an email Wednesday there is no known connection between the latest case and those cases reported last week.
