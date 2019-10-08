Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
To better serve Medicare patients in the North Country, several area hospitals and health care organizations have teamed up to form a new accountable care organization (ACO), and another is on deck to join at the turn of the new year.
The effort to improve value and quality for Medicare recipients is called the New Hampshire Value Care LLC and the participating area hospitals are Ammonoosuc Community Health Services in Littleton, Littleton Regional Healthcare, Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin, Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster, and Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook, all of which are members of the North Country Community Care Organization.
